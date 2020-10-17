Highlights: According to NASA, an asteroid will come closer to Earth

Asteroid 2020TG6 distance will be less than moon

Its size is very small, there is no risk of collision with the earth

Washington

The US space agency NASA (National Aeronautical and Space Administration) has confirmed that the Asteroid 2020TG6 will pass through the Earth on Sunday. It will also pass close to the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Its distance from the earth will be just 85,519 miles. If a high-speed space object is expected to come closer than 46.5 lakh miles from the Earth, then it is considered dangerous by space organizations.

No danger of collision

NASA’s Sentry system already monitors such threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that have little chance of hitting the Earth for the next 100 years. Asteroid 2020TG6 is unlikely to hit the earth. Even if it collides with the earth, it will not cause any harm. Actually, it is just 9.5 meters. This small asteroid bursts to ashes as it enters the earth’s atmosphere.

This can be a beautiful sight for photographers and astronomers. Actually, they start burning when they hit the atmosphere and come out like fireballs. The fire and gases emanating from them look like tails and such falling stars are extremely attractive. Apart from this, NASA itself will be trying to study a lot more than this.



What are asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that revolve around the sun like a planet, but are much smaller than planets in size. Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt orbiting Mars and Jupiter ie Mars and Jupiter. Apart from this, they rotate in the orbit of other planets and revolve around the planet as well as the sun. About 4.5 billion years ago, when our solar system was formed, the clouds of gas and dust that could not take the shape of a planet and were left behind, were transformed into these rocks i.e. asteroids.