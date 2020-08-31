Highlights: A huge rock is going to pass between the Earth and the Moon on Tuesday.

About 20-40 meters wide this asteroid will pass on September 1, 2011ES4

According to scientists, its distance from the earth can remain up to 1.2 lakh kilometers.

Washington

US space agency NASA has said that a huge rock is going to pass between Earth and Moon on Tuesday. This asteroid 2011ES4, about 20-40 meters wide, will pass through the Earth on 1 September. This asteroid will pass so close to the earth that no other asteroid will pass in the next 10 years. According to scientists, its distance from the earth can be up to 1.2 lakh kilometers.

The distance between the Earth and the Moon is 3,84,402 kilometers. Scientists say that this distance of 1.2 lakh kilometers is quite short but it is unlikely to hit the earth. NASA said that this asteroid will be closest to the Earth 2011 ES4 Earth at 9 pm Indian time. On the other hand, Russian space agency Roskosmos has also said that there is no threat to Earth from this asteroid. NASA is monitoring it for the study of this asteroid coming after nine years.

The Russian agency said, “We are not going to die.” In the month of August itself, 80 such rocks had passed from the earth. This asteroid 2011 ES4 was discovered in the year 2011 and was only seen for 4 days. It takes 1.14 years to complete one round. Its orbit with the Earth only brings it closer to us once in 9 years. However, its path will still be quite different and there is no threat to Earth or any artificial satellite of the earth.



2018 VP1 will come a day before US election

A few days ago, on November 2, a day before the US presidential election, the Asteroid 2018 VP1 was feared to hit the earth. The probability of this asteroid hitting the earth is 0.41%. However, despite this there is no risk of harm. Actually, this car shaped asteroid is so small that as it enters the atmosphere, it will break and burn and become dust on the earth.



NASA keeps an eye

NASA’s Sentry Risk Table keeps an eye on such dangerous asteroids to avoid future threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that have little chance of hitting the Earth for the next 100 years. If the biggest threat to the Earth is from an asteroid, then it is 29075 1950 DA. This asteroid is one kilometer wide which is classified as Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHA).