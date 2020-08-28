On the next date i.e. 1 September, 20 – 20 meter wide asteroid 2011ES4 will pass from the Earth on 1 September. Its distance from the earth is currently estimated at 1.2 lakh kilometers, ie it will be very close between the earth and the moon. Although this distance is quite short but the probability of its hitting the earth is negligible.This asteroid was discovered in 2011 and was only seen for 4 days. It takes 1.14 years to complete one round. Its orbit with the Earth only brings it closer to us once in 9 years. However, its path will still be quite different and there is no threat to Earth or any artificial satellite of the earth.

US will come one day before election2018VP1

A few days ago, on November 2, a day before the US presidential election, the Asteroid 2018 VP1 was feared to hit the earth. The probability of this asteroid hitting the earth is 0.41%. However, despite this there is no risk of harm. Actually, this car shaped asteroid is so small that as it enters the atmosphere, it will break and burn and become dust on the earth.



How much threat to Earth from Asteroid 2018VP1 coming one day before US election?

NASA keeps an eye

NASA’s Sentry Risk Table keeps an eye on such dangerous asteroids to avoid future threats. There are currently 22 such asteroids that have little chance of hitting the Earth for the next 100 years. If the biggest threat to the Earth is from an asteroid, then it is 29075 1950 DA. This asteroid is one kilometer wide which is classified as Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHA).

