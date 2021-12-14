Home page world

From: Mara Schumacher

divide

Asteroid 2009JF1 is rapidly heading for Earth. Experts are now calculating the risk of an impact in 2022. Is the world facing a major catastrophe?

Washington – The asteroid called 2009JF1 is on its way to Earth at an incredible 59,000 kilometers per hour. Soon it could pose a serious threat – and not fly just past the earth like the “high-rise asteroid”.

authority NASA founder Dwight D. Eisenhower Headquarters Washington, DC, United States founding July 29, 1958, USA

Nasa researchers made a very disturbing discovery in space ten years ago: an asteroid about 15 meters in diameter is approaching Earth. An impact could occur as early as May 6, 2022.

Asteroid 2009JF1 has 17 times the destructive power of the Hiroshima bomb

That would have devastating effects. Because the object from space with the name 2009JF1 is traveling at 59,000 kilometers per hour. According to NASA, the asteroid would hit with a force of 230,000 tons of TNT. That would correspond to 17 times the destructive power of the Hiroshima bomb.

This is the artist’s interpretation of an asteroid impact on Earth. © Don Davis / NASA / dpa

European Space Agency adds asteroid 2009JF1 to risk list

the Nasa, which is currently researching possible life on Mars*, has been watching the 2009JF1 closely for years. The European Space Agency (ESA) has also included it in its risk list. However, it is very unlikely that the asteroid actually collides with the earth. Unless it deviates from its course, which is generally quite possible: the asteroid “Apophis” has just suddenly changed its trajectory, an impact is threatened.

To do this, 2009JF1 would have to be brought off its course by other missiles or gravitational holes, the probability of this being 1: 4000. Nasa and Esa are testing whether asteroids can be pushed out of their orbit.

Asteroid 2009JF1 is likely to pass Earth in 2022

As early as September 2019, a mega asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building in New York * sped past our planet. The space body 2009JF1 is also likely to fly past Earth. But asteroid impacts are more common than previously thought.

Impending asteroid impact: space agencies prepare for horror scenarios

Nevertheless, the space authorities are alerted, a rescue plan from NASA and ESA is already in progress. NASA and ESA are researching to what extent it is possible to repel asteroids. In October 2020, a probe was sent to the Didymos asteroids, which will fly relatively close to Earth – 16 million kilometers away. She is supposed to collect samples from the missiles, as the Esa reports on its website.

Asteroid defense technology soon possible? Probe is sent to Didymos asteroid

NASA is also doing intensive research: in July 2021, a probe will be sent out as part of the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission, which is to hit Didymos in a controlled manner in 2022. The test is to show whether NASA can divert asteroids from their course. Because: Researchers are certain: the probability that an asteroid will hit the earth at some point is 100 percent.

The European Space Agency ESA wants to start its mission called Hera in 2024. The probe is scheduled to visit Dimorphos again in early 2027 to measure it more precisely and to investigate its composition. * Kreiszeitung.de and 24hamburg.de are an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.