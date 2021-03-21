East Sunday, March 21 an asteroid qualified by NASA as “potentially dangerous”. Known as 2001 FO32, will be the celestial object that will pass closest to our planet during this 2021. Specifically, it will come to be two million kilometers, the closest distance the asteroid has ever positioned itself. The next time will be in 2052, when you approach some 2.8 million kilometers.

2001 FO32 Features

“We know the 2001 FO32 orbital path around the Sun very precisely, since was discovered 20 years ago and has been tracked ever since, ”he said in a release Paul Chodas, director of the Center for the Study of Near-Earth Objects (CNEOS). The Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) program in Socorro, New Mexico, discovered in March 2001 this asteroid, whose size is between 1 and 1.7 kilometers in diameter.

Even if it is on the smaller end of the scale, 2001 FO32 will still be the largest asteroid to pass so close to our planet in 2021. The last approach of such a large asteroid was that of 1998 OR2 on April 29, 2020. While 2001 FO32 is somewhat smaller than 1998 OR2, it will be three times closer to Earth. The March 21 meeting will provide an opportunity for astronomers to obtain more accurate information from their size Y albedo, the amount of light it can reflect off its surface. They will also be able to learn more about their composition.

However, its main peculiarity is its speed. It is estimated that 2001 FO32 will pass through our planet at about 124,000 kilometers per hour, faster than usual. This is because its orbit is very inclined and eccentric around the sun, about a few 39 degrees of the Earth’s orbital plane. As 2001 FO32 makes its journey into the solar system, the asteroid picks up speed and then slows down after being thrown into deep space and spinning toward the Sun. Complete one orbit every 810 days.

It poses no threat

NASA lists as “Potentially dangerous asteroids” to all those objects over 250 meters in diameter passing within 7.5 million kilometers of the Earth, reason why the 2001 FO32 fulfills the requirements to be considered as such. However, the US space agency assures that there is no dangerIt will pass through our planet at a distance five times greater than that which separates us from the Moon “and does not present a risk of colliding with the Earth”.

In fact, no known asteroids pose a threat in the next 100 years. The most dangerous is (410777) 2009 FD, which has less than 0.2% chance (one in 714) of colliding with Earth. Even so, scientists continue “surveying the skies to find and track asteroids as soon as possible “, they assure from NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO). “They are even working on the double asteroid redirection test (DART), a technique that could one day be used to deflect a dangerous asteroid from a collision course with our planet ”, they add.

Will 2001 FO32 be seen?

2001 FO32 will approach Earth at 5:02 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) Sunday, March 21. “The asteroid will be brighter as it moves through the southern skies”Explains Chodas. “Amateur astronomers in the southern hemisphere and in northern low latitudes they should be able to see this asteroid using medium-sized telescopes with openings of at least 8 inches on the nights leading up to the closest approach, but will probably need star charts to find it, ”he adds.