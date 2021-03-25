Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! is a 2D beat ’em-up due out autumn 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S via backward compatibility.

The teaser video is below:

Here’s the official blurb:

“Be prepared to prove your bravery! Asterix and Obelix: Slap them All! Is set in 50 BC Gaul is entirely occupied by the Romans and only one small village of indomitable Gauls still holds out against the invaders. Play as Asterix & Obelix and set sail to the most iconic places in the comic book series while battling Roman legionaries, pirates, brigands and even the dreaded Normans. “

The game is in the works at Mr Nutz Studio, and is published by Microids. The characters, the scenery and the animations are hand drawn in a bid to emulate the 2D animated classics. Expect typical beat ’em-up action and local co-op. I think it looks lovely!