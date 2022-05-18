If you are a lover of action RPGs and FromSoftware productions, you should keep an eye out Asterigos: Curse of the Stars from Acme Gamestudio And tinyBuild.

The inspired title, which combines typical soulslike mechanics with a visual style comparable to Kena: Bridge of Spirits, was shown by IGN in a long gameplay video.

In the 24-minute footage, we can see the protagonist Hilda as she ventures through the streets of Aphes in search of her father.

“Uncover long-forgotten secrets and hidden paths in this fantasy world featuring exhilarating battles, interconnected maps full of places to explore, and an immersive story that will change according to your choices“, reads the official description.

“Play as Hilda, a valiant young warrior from the Northwind Legion who embarks on a journey to the cursed city in an attempt to save her father. Soulslike game-inspired gameplay elements combined with a lighter and more dynamic combat system create a new take on modern action RPGs, offering a balanced difficulty level and perfectly balanced exploration“.

There is currently no official release date for Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, but the title is expected to launch by the end of 2022 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Source: IGN.