Assumption of the Virgin Mary, also called Assumption of Mary: Where is this Christian festival celebrated, when is it and where is it a public holiday?

The Assumption of Mary will be celebrated on Sunday, August 15th in 2021.

Assumption Day is only a public holiday in parts of Bavaria and Saarland.

At the solemnity of the Assumption of Mary, the Catholics celebrate the admission of Mary body and soul into the kingdom of heaven.

Munich – This year, too, both employees and employers in Germany can ask themselves the following question: On which days will the public holidays 2021 fall? There are holidays that you just know exist, like Christmas and the Day of German Unity. Many people seem to have heard of some festivities, but you still can’t quite classify them. Assumption of the Virgin is one of those things for some who are not quite so Bible versed.

Only in a few federal states is the Assumption of Mary considered a public holiday. In many places, August 15th is a working day like any other. What is this Christian festival all about and why are there any differences in its social significance? And is there a difference between the names Mary and Mary?

When is the Assumption Day 2021?

Assumption Day is every year on 15th of August. In 2021 the solemn festival falls on a Sunday. The origin of the Assumption of Mary can be traced back to the 7th century and refers to the legends about the empty tomb of Mary. In the Bible there are only hints about a bodily acceptance of Mary into heaven.

Where is Assumption Day 2021 a public holiday? Differences within Bavaria

In only two federal states, August 15th is considered a public holiday. In addition to the state of Bavaria, the Assumption of Mary is only a public holiday in Saarland. In Bavaria there are even differences within the state.

While Assumption Day is a public holiday in around 1700 Bavarian parishes with a high number of Catholics and work is suspended there, work is normal in the predominantly Protestant parishes. In major Bavarian cities such as Munich, Regensburg, Augsburg and Ingolstadt, the shops are closed on Assumption Day. In contrast to this, work is carried out in the large central Franconian cities such as Nuremberg and Erlangen and the shops are open. Since the Assumption of Mary falls on a Sunday in 2021, these differences are not significant this year.

Assumption Day 2021: What do Catholics celebrate on August 15th?

The Roman Catholic Church celebrates the most important Marian festival on August 15th every year, the Solemnity of the Assumption. Mariä is the Latin genitive of Maria, both spellings are correct. Mary, the mother of Jesus, is of great importance to Catholics. On the Assumption of Mary the Catholics celebrate the admission of Mary body and soul into the kingdom of heaven. The Feast of the Assumption is also linked to the hope of a life in paradise.

The Solemnity of the Assumption is connected with the ritual of the blessing of herbs, the herb consecration. Especially in southern Germany, this should show the close connection with customs. Herbs have always stood for their healing properties and are supposed to protect people and animals from dangers such as disease. On Assumption of Mary, different herbs are tied together in bouquets in many places.

Assumption of Mary – the background of the most important Marian festival

The solemn festival of the Assumption of Mary is also known as the “Great Women’s Day” and is the oldest known festival of Mary. According to vivat.de however, there is no evidence of the Assumption of Mary in the New Testament. Originally, the solemn festival is said to have been introduced to Cyril of Alexandria in the 5th century. Mary is venerated in the New Testament as the mother of Jesus. Thus, on August 15th every year on Assumption of the Virgin Mary should be remembered that she is also holy.

