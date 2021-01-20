Shortly after the new president of U.S, Joe Biden, took office, the White House launched its new and revamped website on Wednesday, in which it is reported again in Spanish after this language disappeared from the official site during the term of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The White House website now offers the same content in English as in Spanish, a language that was officially forgotten just four years ago, when the official website of the New York magnate’s government was inaugurated.

Although weeks after he assumed office, on January 20, 2017, the then adviser to the president, Helen Aguirre Ferré, assured that the website would have a Spanish version, because the Trump government understood “the importance and interest” in have information in that language, the months passed and the measure never materialized.

The previous Administration, that of former President Barack Obama (2009-2017), also had a Spanish version of the website of the presidential residence.

Screenshot of the front page of the White House website in Spanish. Photo: EFE

Spanish is spoken by more than 50 million people in the United States, and its withdrawal from the official website of the White House was the object of numerous criticisms at the time from broad Hispanic sectors in the United States and even from the Spanish authorities and those responsible for the Academy of the Language in Spain.

That decision was seen as one more rudeness of Trump, which launched its campaign precisely with attacks on the Mexican community, the largest within the population of Latin American origin in the United States.

Social networks

However, with Biden in the White House it seems to have changed and they also already have an official Twitter account in Spanish and, although they have not yet published any message, they are gradually adding followers.

But they still do not have an account in Spanish on other large social networks such as Instagram or Facebook, where you can still see the account managed by the White House during Obama’s term and whose last message is dated precisely January 20, 2017.

The singer of Latin origin Jennifer Lopez sang this Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and sent a message in Spanish to the audience. Photo: EFE

Biden plans to present this Wednesday several measures of great interest to the Latino community in the US, such as a bill to achieve immigration reform that gives access to citizenship to about 11 million undocumented immigrants and will order a stop to construction. of the border wall promoted by Trump, among others.

One of the contents of the new White House website addresses the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, that is disproportionately affecting the Hispanic community.

Precisely on this issue, it was also difficult for the Trump administration to publish information in this language and in March 2020 it finally released a translation of the government guidelines to combat the disease on the websites of the White House and the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention (CDC).

He did it after three days of pressure and complaints from some of the main Latino groups in the country, who demanded information in this language for the nearly 60 million Hispanics who live in the country.

Source: EFE

CB