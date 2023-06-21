“At an institutional level, the second pillar of health is also being discussed: that linked to supplementary health care defined by collective bargaining. I would like to launch an invitation to consider supplementary healthcare as a strategic tool capable of ensuring a more efficient organization of private healthcare spending, also with a view to the sustainability of the National Health Service”. This was stated by Egidio Paoletti, president of Assosistema Confindustria on the occasion of the public assembly entitled ‘The future of healthcare and the NHS in the light of the new Procurement Code and a new model of public procurement. Towards a new Spending Review?’.

“Between public and private there should be no competition but a competitive collaboration, especially in a sector such as the health sector, in order to guarantee citizens the best assistance”.

“Our country is facing two enormous and interconnected challenges: one demographic and the other health. In a society – he explains – made up more and more of elderly people, aging well is not only a problem of individual well-being, it is also a goal of collective well-being. For this reason, the NHS must be able to respond positively to the growing demand for health”.

“With this in mind – he says – Assosistema Confindustria immediately agreed with the creation of a parliamentary intergroup which concerns precisely the active aging of the population, a table at which the Association I chair will give all possible support”.