Assolombarda’s sustainability report: 130 projects for the territory

In 2023 Assolombarda has carried out approximately 130 projects in favour of the community and the territory, double compared to the previous two years; it has reduced consumption by recording -10% of emissions produced compared to 2022; and it has involved over 17 thousand young people in orientation activities. These are some of the data that emerge from the Sustainability Report of Assolombarda 2023, the second of the association, drawn up with the methodological support of PwC Italia and the creative direction of the Qubit Group.

Scarabelli: “Sustainability is a shared priority”

“Sustainability is a shared priority that must be supported with coherent industrial policies and courageous investments” he observed Alessandro Scarabelli, General Manager of Assolombarda. Explaining: “Although we have always been committed to the topic of sustainability, three years ago we decided to have a team of people, transversal within the association, coordinated by Sabrina Perez”. It is important “To create a culture of sustainability – he added – which for us is not only environmental but 360-degree sustainability, therefore economic and social”. The report, one of the pillars of the Association’s ESG strategy, clearly and transparently photographs the approach adopted, reporting the objectives achieved and the activities carried out on environmental, social and governance issues.

Assolombarda, staff training hours increase

Among the highlights of 2013, there is certainly having signed more than 40 agreements and memoranda of understanding and produced over 50 positioning notes, useful for supporting the interests of companies towards local and national decision makers. And having provided 1,791 hours of training to staff, an increase of 22% compared to 2022. Dedicated to corporate sustainability is Genio&Impresa, the web magazine of Assolombarda, useful not only to promote best practices but also to delve into regulatory innovations and active calls for proposals. Palazzo Assolombarda by Gio Ponti has also been renovated with a view to inclusiveness and sustainability. The partial renovation has in fact given rise to new common spaces dedicated to meetings and dialogue between businesses and the city.

The Assolombarda nursery

Furthermore, the nursery, the first in the Confindustria system, will open in September for the Association’s employees and also accessible to the rest of the city. The visual image of the Report is dedicated to the magnificent building, represented by the master of photography Maurizio Galimberti, known worldwide for his mosaics created with Polaroids. On the occasion of the presentation of the 2023 Sustainability Report, Assolombarda also offers an exhibition itinerary (until the end of September) with historical shots of the 1960s from the Gio Ponti archives and snapshots of Galimberti. Two visions combined to reread the past and transport it into the contemporary world.