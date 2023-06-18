Industry entities claim that mandatory insurance by carriers can cause “greater inflationary pressure”

Food industry associations released an open letter in which they are against MP 1153/2022, approved by Congress, which amends the following laws:

Law No. 9,503, of September 23, 1997, which establishes the Brazilian Traffic Code;

Law No. 11,442, of January 5, 2007, regarding cargo insurance; It is

Law No. 11,539, of November 8, 2007, regarding assignments of Infrastructure Analysts and Senior Infrastructure Specialists.

The entities indicate that in the 3rd article of the provisional measure, which provides for insurance in road freight transport, it will give rise to the “significant increase in logistical costs in several production chains, raising above all food prices”. Here’s the full (241 KB).

The open letter was signed by 3 entities:

abia (Brazilian Food Industry Association);

Abpa (Brazilian Animal Protein Association); It is

Abiove (Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries).

According to the text, the associations indicate that the approval of the stretch could estimate in the “1800% growth in insurance costs”.

“In other words, insurance for food cargo that is part of the basic food basket could increase by around 18 times, increasing the cost of freight and the final value of products intended for the consumer”highlighted the entities.

Thus, the associations ask that the stretch be vetoed. The significant increase in the value of food is due to the possibility of creating a new mandatory insurance for the segment.

“Determines that the insurance against loss and damage caused to the cargo will be obligatorily made by the carriers, instead of the owner of the merchandise, as it happened until then. Prior to the measure, shippers, especially large companies, due to gains in scale, preferred — by themselves — to take out insurance”he signed.

The entities claim that the current model provides “higher trading margin” and therefore, “lower cost”. With the change, the carriers will have to individualize the policies and, consequently, “This cost will be passed on to the products”.

“These vertiginous increases are especially worrying because they impact the chains in a cumulative way and have a cascading effect on production costs, causing greater inflationary pressure”highlighted the open letter.