Entities claim that hiring engineers from the Defense Industrial Base can expose strategic information about the country

THE abimde (Brazilian Association of Defense and Security Material Industries) and the AIAB (Association of Aerospace Industries of Brazil) are suing Boeing so that the giant in the construction of airplanes stops hiring engineers from BID (Defense Industrial Base). wanted by Power360the manufacturer declined to comment.

The BID is made up of state and private companies that work to update the technologies of the Brazilian Armed Forces. According to the associations, these constant hirings put the survival of national companies at risk and threaten the country’s sovereignty.

In the action, which is pending at the 3rd Federal Court of São José dos Campos (SP), the associations ask that Boeing’s hiring be limited to a ceiling of 0.6% of the total number of engineers belonging to BID companies. If this limit is exceeded, there will be a fine of BRL 5 million per contracted engineer.

According to the associations’ lawyer, Leonardo Bissoli, the manufacturer has already hired around 200 BID engineers. Most of them left Brazilian companies after the start of the war in Ukraine, when the United States closed its offices in the 2 conflicting countries in Europe.

Bissoli reinforces that, despite seeming a small number, the aerospace engineering market has a turnover rate of 6% per year in the country and a senior engineer takes about 10 years to graduate.

🇧🇷It is a very difficult area to have manpower (…) even though it [Boeing] be condemned to give hundreds of millions of reais to Brazil to help with this training, it is something that takes a long time. So, the money we invest today, we will only have training in 10 years. That’s why this whole Boeing headquarters in Brazil. We have a ready engineering capacity here“, said.

In the case of Embraer, the lawyer reinforces that to be considered in full training, an engineer must have gone through 2 development projects that take, together, about 15 years.

“In total, from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of November 2022, Embraer lost (…) 65 highly specialized engineering professionals, who mostly held leadership positions, and had, on average, , more than 13 years of work at the Company”says Bissoli in the process.

However, the lawyer says that Embraer is one of the least affected companies because of its large staff of engineers. There are other companies, such as Orbital Engenharia, with less than 50 engineers, where a large hiring of these professionals could jeopardize their operation. Orbital was responsible for Satellite Amazônia 1, for Earth observation.