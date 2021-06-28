Associations SK: Archbishop Leon in the Karelian Society abuses, the ministry recovers subsidies of almost 300,000 euros

According to the Ministry of Education and Culture, the club has used up to half of the grants it received irregularly.

Suomen Kuvalehti According to the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM), the Karelian Language Society is demanding the return of almost 300,000 euros of public support paid to it.

According to the ministry, the club has used up to half of the grants it received irregularly.

The misconduct of the club was reported in the inspection report compiled by the Ministry of Education and Research before Midsummer. The report seen by STT states that the Karelian Society has acted in violation of the Association Act in many ways.

The arch is led by the Archbishop of the Finnish Orthodox Church Leo.