Associations of municipalities The position of HSY’s CEO at stake, in the background the appointments criticized as arbitrary

The Board of Directors of the Consortium of Municipalities responsible for water and waste management in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area issued a motion of censure to Raimo Inkinen, President and CEO.

At the end of last year, the CEO’s appointment and information policy was criticized by the chief shop stewards of HSY’s three trade unions. The letter from the chief shop stewards was addressed to both the CEO and HSY’s Board of Directors, which began to investigate the CEO’s activities.

At its meeting before Easter, the Board ended up voting on Inkinen’s trust. At the board meeting, the majority stated a vote of no confidence by 10–4 votes.

The Greens voted in favor of Inkinen’s trust, among whom he eventually rose to lead HSY. He was the first to report a vote of no confidence Online news.

HSY’s Chairman of the Board Mia Nygård-Peltola (Kok) says that Inkinen’s situation is still being discussed and he hopes for peace of mind in the preparation.

“We in the government have the role and responsibility of the employer in this matter. We will inform you when there is something to inform. Politicizing the issue is not part of this, ”says Nygård-Peltola.

Nygård-Peltonen estimates that the matter will be resolved this week.

According to HS, the government hopes that the situation will be clarified if Inkinen resigns voluntarily. HS did not reach Inki for comment on Tuesday.

Diploma in Engineering Inkinen has led the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Water and Sewerage Consortium since its establishment. The municipal water utilities of Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa and the waste management managed by the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Co – operation Delegation in 2009 were centralized in the Consortium of Municipalities.

The chief shop stewards criticized the CEO for his arbitrariness when he had appointed, among other things, a senior lawyer and a chief human resources officer to his posts without being put in an open application. Other substitutes had also been made permanent without an open search.

The appointments that have taken place have also been announced much later than they have taken place, chief shop stewards criticized.

In his reply to the chief shop stewards, Inkinen wrote that the person appointed as the chief lawyer had held the position temporarily for almost a couple of years. In November last year, Inkinen appointed HSY’s Service Relations Manager as HR Director, who had held the position of HR Director for one year.

Inkisen according to which both appointed officials met the eligibility requirements for the position, they had appropriate work experience and training. In the organizational reform that was being prepared at the time, the duties of the employment relationship director were being abolished.

In his letter, he relied on the Law on the Municipal Officer, according to which an employee who held the position of a temporary official may be recruited due to the reorganization of activities.

“Both official decisions have been formally made correctly, and have been subject to the right of recruitment of the government, and they have not been appealed,” Inkinen points out in his reply.

Inkinen’s position is complicated by the fact that HSY’s personnel survey had already revealed wider dissatisfaction with both the personnel policy of the consortium and its management.