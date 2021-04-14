Associations of municipalities HSY prepares kicks of distrustful CEO, Greens criticize operation secretly and unexpectedly

Inkinen has been managing the environment of the Helsinki region for 11 years.

Helsinki Regional Environment (HSY) Raimo Inkisen the separation process is progressing.

HSY’s Board of Directors decided on Wednesday morning that an Extraordinary General Meeting to dismiss the CEO will be convened on April 23.

The decision was made by a vote of 10–4. Only Inkinen’s own background group, the Greens, opposed the convening of an extraordinary general meeting. Inkinen became the CEO of the Greens of Espoo.

The goal of the majority is for the general meeting to set up an ad hoc committee to prepare for the dismissal of the CEO.

Inkinen has led HSY since its inception in 2009. He has been criticized for being arbitrary in appointments, among other things.

At the end of last year, the chief shop stewards of the trade unions wrote to the government about shortcomings in personnel management, such as the fact that the posts had been filled without an open application.

Inkinen responded to the criticism that the deputies who had been holding them for a long time had been made permanent.

HSY employs 800 people and is responsible for water and waste management in the Helsinki metropolitan area. HSY’s annual turnover is EUR 325 million.

To the group meeting each member shall appoint one representative. Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen have usually appointed technical action directors or deputy mayors for the joint meeting.

The Greens believe that board members have not been given enough information about the grounds for mistrust. The Greens disagreed that the board should ensure, before the group meeting, that the grounds for possible termination are in line with the law and the agreements.

According to the Greens, the motion of censure had been made in secret in preparation and as a surprise, in which case Inkinen had no opportunity to remedy any grievances.