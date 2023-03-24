ADPF says that investigations were conducted with “responsibility” and Ajufe defends “respect for institutions”

Federal careers associations began to comment on the president’s statement Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) that the PCC’s plan to kill Senator Sergio Moro and other authorities would be yet another “frame” of the former judge.

The manifestations of associations appear as a kind of protection for the judge in charge of the case, Gabriela Hardt, from 13th Federal Court of Curitiba.

President of ADPF (National Association of Federal Police Chiefs), Luciano Leiro, told journalists that he trusts “fully” in the work carried out by the Federal Delegates who act in the case of Moro.

“The investigations were conducted with caution, responsibility and legal support, certainly obtaining a strong evidentiary framework during the course of the Police Inquiry”, he said.

Leiro reiterates that all the work of the PF is closely monitored by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office and that measures relating to arrests, kidnappings and seizures of assets are determined by a competent court. “In sensitive moments like this, it is important to highlight the need for functional autonomy of institutions and the seriousness of the criminal prosecution process”added the president of the ADPF.”

Ajufe (Association of Federal Judges of Brazil) published a note this Thursday (23.Mar.2023) in support of federal criminal judges in Brazil.

“The personal attack on Federal Judges causes social instability and distances itself from the urgent need for conciliation between the Powers. Ajufe reiterates respect for institutions as a condition for the full exercise of democracy, and will continue to defend the independence of the Judiciary and harmony with the other Powers of the Republic.”says the note.

Lula’s current Minister of Justice, Flávio Dinowas once a federal judge and chaired Ajufe from 2000 to 2022.

Moments after Lula’s statement, Gabriela Hardt withdrew the secrecy of the plan’s investigation report. The document details evidence and has the name of 14 accused of involvement in the operation, opposing the president.

Hardt replaced Sergio Moro in Operation Lava Jato in 2018, when he left office to take over the former president’s Ministry of Justice. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

She was responsible for sentencing Lula to 12 years and 11 months in prison for the site process in Atibaia.

Read the full statement from Ajufe

“The Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe) reiterates its absolute support to all Federal Judges working in the criminal area in the country. The creation of the Federal Penitentiary System, whose jurisdiction is exercised by Federal Justice magistrates, has proved to be extremely important for the effective fight against organized crime, which insists on challenging Brazilian democratic institutions.

