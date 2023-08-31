Home page World

The FDP chairman speaks about working mothers who raise their children alone. In an open letter, women defend themselves against his statements.

Christian Lindner has many enemies in the dispute over basic child security made. Now, after a long dispute, the cornerstones are clear and the FDP chairman is again under criticism. He is said to have made false statements about single parents at a press conference. The non-profit online portal Solomütter, which campaigns for single women, has therefore written an open letter to the Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Lisa Paus, and the federal government. Representatives of the associations “Everyday Heroes”, “Fair for Children” and “Mia” (mothers’ initiative for single parents) signed the letter.

Christian Lindner gives wrong facts about the employment of single parents

At the press conference on August 28, Lindner said: “On the one hand, we want to improve the material situation of single parents, but on the other hand, we don’t want to give additional incentives not to look for work. It is an unfortunate fact that the labor market participation of single parents has declined over the past decade, despite the expansion of the childcare structure. So less labor force participation among single parents over the past decade.”

data, including the Bertelsmann Foundation and the Federal Employment Agency show that his statement is not true, according to the accusation in the letter. Single mothers therefore work more than mothers who raise their child together with a partner. In addition, the employment of single parents has increased in recent years. In 2022 alone there was a slump, which, according to the letter, can be attributed to the closed care facilities during the pandemic.

BuzzFeed News Germany Christian Lindner asked for a statement, but received no response until the article was published.

Open letter criticizes the “toxic narrative” of the FDP

The undersigned interferes in their open letter “the toxic narrative publicly propagated by the FDP about single parents, especially mothers”. What Lindner expresses with his words is that “single parents are voluntarily at the expense of the state and thus of society,” writes a representative of solo mothers BuzzFeed News Germany.

In summary, they are annoyed that, in their eyes, Lindner has no idea what it means to be a single parent. “Single parents do a great deal: They bear the responsibility for their children – often with the main responsibility or even completely alone,” the signatories tell us with. According to them, 70 percent of single parents have problems, to enforce the maintenance of the other parent, only with almost half of the children does it even get through.

“With the double burden of having to do everything alone, single parents could even be described as top performers in this society. This performance was by Christian Lindner […] however ignored.”

Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp makes problematic statements about single parents

The FDP chairman is not the only one who has attracted attention in the past few days with questionable statements about single parents. “I’m surprised it’s like that today there are many single mothers,” said Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp in the RTL-Podcast “Biz & Beyond”. His reason for doing so casts doubt on his image of women: “I wonder what women do to make their husbands run away.”

The representatives of solo mothers, everyday heroes, fair for children and Mia wish that such statements from society would come to an end. Instead, there should finally be “public recognition of the achievements of single parents”. This can be due, for example, to the fact that single parents are better taxed as a result of a reform of spouse splitting.

They are also demanding that the child benefit no longer be offset against the state maintenance advance. One-parent families should be considered “a full and equal family form alongside all other family forms”.