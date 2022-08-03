National Front of Energy Consumers and Union for Energy published public notices for “fulfillment of contracts”

The National Front of Energy Consumers and the União pela Energia movement published, this Tuesday (2.Aug.2022), public notes asking for the “fulfillment of contracts” of the emergency auction. The entities bring together representatives of large industrial consumers.

The deadline for the entry into operation of the projects contracted in the emergency auction, in October 2021, ended on Monday (1st.Aug). Of the 17 plants contracted, 6 started commercial operation within the limit. The rest are subject to contractual termination.

On Monday, the CCEE (Chamber of Electric Energy Trading) notified the 11 delayed projects, which must regularize their situation within 15 days, under penalty of termination.

In a note, the National Energy Consumers Front stated that “considers important” the manifestation of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, who defended the termination of the contracts. Here’s the intact (129 KB).

The Energy Union said to express “concern about decisions in the regulatory sphere that can bring great burdens to consumers in Brazil”. Here’s the intact (96 KB).

A signatory to both demonstrations, Abrace (Association of Large Industrial Energy Consumers) calculates that the costs of the auction will be R$ 40 billion to consumers by 2025, the end of the contracting period.

“These thermals had to enter [em operação] on a certain date. That was the contract they signed. Didn’t come in? Lost. This is what Minister Sachsida has clearly said. It corresponds to what seems to us to be the understanding of the technical area and the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) attorney’s office”said to Power 360 the president of Embrace, Paulo Pedrosa.

The emergency auction was rushed through in 2021. At the height of the water crisis, the government feared energy rationing in an election year. The auction contracted 14 natural gas thermoelectric plants for R$ 1,598/MWh – about 7 times the average value of the last 10 new energy auctions, considering the gas plants.