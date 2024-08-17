The Digital Council – which has Google, Meta, Amazon, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Discord, Hotmart, Kwai, 99 and Mercado Livre among its members – wrote, in a note, that it “deeply regrets the closure of X’s operations in Brazil”.

The association also says that it values ​​freedom of expression and user safety above all else, and does not tolerate any attack on democracy and the rights of the population. “We hope that this episode serves as an example so that reasonableness and the protection of rights prevail in the country and that government decisions do not drive other companies away, harming the economy and Brazilians.”



#Association #brings #technology #giants #regrets #closure #Brazil