The Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (Sbem) warns that the use, without medical supervision, of testosterone – commonly called anabolic steroid – can be dangerous and cause irreparable damage to the human body. Substance use has become a major public health problem and cases of complications are increasingly frequent.

“The use of anabolic steroids generates side effects, both in men and women, such as increased acne, hair loss, liver function disorders, liver tumors, outbursts of anger or aggressive behavior, paranoia, hallucinations, psychoses, blood clots. blood, fluid retention in the body, increased blood pressure and risk of acquiring communicable diseases”, highlights Sbem.

According to doctor Renato Redorat, member of Sbem and coordinator of Endocrinopathies Brazilian Association of Medicine and Sexual Health, health problems caused by the use of hormones without medical guidance may not be noticed at the beginning of use.

“When you use it in higher than normal doses, harm may not occur on the first use. But they can lead to harm in the future: brain and behavioral changes, aggression, infertility. The difficulty of having a child later on is often not thought about by the patient”, he highlights.

The doctor points out that the use of the hormone testosterone, without medical advice, can lead to problems in both men and women, but in females, the problems can be greater.

“There are harms and this when used on men. Imagine women who today, in Brazil, make up more than half of users. These characteristics will be more harmful to them than they can even imagine. When we do hormone replacement therapy in trans women, we know that the use of testosterone, even in physiological doses [equiparáveis às produzidas pelo organismo naturalmente]they will not generate certain benefits through the use itself, precisely due to the base of this body, a female base”.

The Ministry of Health lists a series of adverse effects of the substance, such as tremors, severe acne, increased blood pressure, tumors in the liver and pancreas, increased aggression, which can result in violent behavior. The folder also cites chronic effects caused by improper consumption of anabolic steroids, such as a reduction in the amount of sperm, baldness, irreversible breast growth, and sexual impotence.

The Federal Police launched Operation Minotauro this Thursday (28), which combats a scheme for the illegal sale of anabolic steroids. Police officers carried out 22 search and seizure warrants in six states. The actions took place in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Ceará.

Federal Police investigations in São José dos Campos showed that dozens of orders coming from the Netherlands and China contained testosterone in paste, used to manufacture anabolic steroids.