Dhe President of the German Farmers' Association (DBV), Joachim Rukwied, has declared the participation of right-wing groups in next week's farmers' protests as undesirable. “We don’t want right-wing and other radical groups with a desire for subversion at our demos,” Rukwied told “Bild am Sonntag” (Bams). The DBV president continued: “We are democrats and there is a political change – if so, then through voting in the voting booth.”

With a view to the protest action in Schüttsiel, Schleswig-Holstein, in which, according to police reports, 250 to 300 farmers blocked a ferry pier in Schlüttsiel, Schleswig-Holstein, in protest against the planned abolition of subsidies for agriculture and prevented Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) from leaving a ship Rukwied said: “Actions like those in Schlüttsiel damage our political concerns. We want to demonstrate peacefully and orderly next week.”

With regard to the goal of the protests, which are scheduled to begin on Monday, Rukwied told “Bams”: “Germany needs competitive agriculture so that local food can continue to be produced for the population. We want to make it clear what we farmers need for this.”

The DBV had called for a week of nationwide protests against the federal government's policies. Farmers' anger was sparked by planned cuts in subsidies for the industry in the wake of the budget crisis.

In view of the protests that have been going on since December, the federal government has now largely withdrawn the plans. The farmers' association still stuck to its plans.