Recent statements by the Brazilian president upset refugees from Ukraine and Portuguese parliamentarians

The President’s Visit Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to Portugal, scheduled for April 21 to 25, is the target of protests by Portuguese parliamentarians and Ukrainian citizens living in the country. Statements by the Brazilian Chief Executive about the war in Ukraine caused dissatisfaction and had great repercussions in the Portuguese media.

the president of Association of Ukrainians in PortugalPavlo Sadokha told the news agency Portuguese on Monday (April 17, 2023) that he is writing a letter to be delivered to Lula during his visit and stated that he plans to hold a demonstration during the period.

“The Ukrainian community is preparing a letter that it will deliver when Lula visits Portugal on the 25th of April, and we are also thinking of holding a demonstration, whose location has not yet been determined, to demonstrate our position. We do not agree with what Lula said”, said Sadokha.

“We hope that President Marcelo [Rebelo de Sousa] and Prime Minister António Costa try to change this position of President Lula”, he added.

In February, the leader of the right-wing Chega party, André Ventura, said that Lula “life will not be easy” during the visit to the country. “We will promote, publicize, organize, transport and do everything in our power to make this the biggest demonstration ever against a head of state in Portugal.”

On Saturday (15.Apr), the acronym published a call for the act in the social media with the phrase “A thief’s place is in prison highlighted.

Questioned, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that he does not regret inviting his Brazilian counterpart to Portugal and listed the history of Brazil’s positions on the war in Ukraine. “Each country has its own foreign policy, if we agree, better”, he concluded.

WHAT LULA SAID

The petista has been criticized by the Portuguese media for his speeches about the war in Ukraine. On Sunday (April 16), during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Lula made a different analysis from that adopted by the US and European countries that are members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) on the reasons for the war between Russia and Ukraine. “The war decision was taken by 2 countries”, he declared.

The speech was seen as supporting a narrative emphatically defended by Russian President Vladimir Putin about Western provocation that led him to invade Ukraine. For example, the advance of NATO in the last two decades.

The day before, on a visit to China, Lula had declared: “The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union needs to start talking about peace so that we can convince the Putin and the [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky that peace interests everyone and war is only interesting to 2”.

The Brazilian chief executive had also suggested that, in order to end the war, Ukraine should cede the territory of Crimea to Russia. “Putin cannot take the land in Ukraine. Perhaps Crimea will be discussed. But what he invaded again, you have to rethink. O Zelensky cannot want everything. NATO will not be able to establish itself on the border [com a Rússia]”, said Lula.