Deputy PGR was criticized after asking for the shelving of preliminary investigations against Bolsonaro

The CNPG (National Council of Attorneys General of Public Prosecutors of the States and the Union) released this Thursday (28.Jul.2022) a public note of support to Lindôra Araújo, deputy attorney general of the Republic. Here’s the intact of the text (106 KB).

Lindôra came under criticism after asking for the shelving of 7 of the 10 preliminary investigations involving the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), ministers, former ministers and congressmen who were opened by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) based on the final report of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Covid.

“The CNPG (National Council of Attorneys General of Public Prosecutions of the States and the Union) publicly expresses its solidarity with the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Maria Araújo, due to the unfair attacks that have been leveled at her, which are only justified in the face of her exemplary performance, on condition that she member of the Federal and Brazilian Public Ministry”says the note.

The association also said it repudiated “aggressions” against one “qualified professional, with relevant services provided to the National Public Ministry and to Brazilian society”. The text is signed by the attorney Norma Angélica Reis Cardoso Cavalcanti, president of the association.

Here is the full note:

“As such, the CNPG repudiates aggression, wherever it may come from, at a qualified professional, with relevant services provided to the National Public Prosecutor’s Office and to Brazilian society, a public servant for over 40 years and a woman with a unique performance, whose honor cannot be tarnished in the face of possible irresignation.

“The CNPG reaffirms its confidence in the powers that be, in the institutions homelands and in the democratic state of law, in whose bosom, and only there, a solution to eventual non-conformities can be glimpsed.”

Understand

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, asked on Monday (July 25) that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) file 7 of the 10 preliminary investigations involving the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), ministers, former ministers and congressmen who were opened based on the final report of the Covid CPI in the Senate.

Among the investigations, 5 asked for the indictment of the president. Here are the crimes attributed to Bolsonaro that the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) asked for the filing and full text of the requests:

Prison from 10 to 15 years. If the result is death, the penalty is doubled. When it is practiced intentionally and there are deaths, it is considered a heinous crime. In this case, bail, pardon, amnesty or provisional release cannot be granted. Here’s the intact (660 KB).

Detention from 1 month to 1 year and fine. It involves disobeying some determination of the public power created to prevent the spread of contagious diseases, such as the use of a mask. Here’s the intact (656 KB).

Detention from 3 months to 1 year and fine. It involves encouraging the cure of diseases by means that have no scientific backing, without publicizing the effectiveness (secret means) or guaranteeing that it is an infallible treatment. Here’s the intact (650 KB).

Detention of 1 to 3 months or fine. It occurs when public resources are invested in a different way than stipulated by a certain law. Here’s the intact (585 KB).

Detention from 3 months to 1 year and fine. It refers to the failure to fulfill the obligations of a public official. It can be by omission or by action. Here’s the intact (353 KB).

In all, 9 crimes were imputed to Bolsonaro. In addition to the 5 with a request for archiving, the president was accused of incitement to crime, forgery of a private document, crimes against humanity and crime of responsibility. Find out more in this report.

Lindôra also asked for the shelving of investigations against ministers Marcelo Queiroga, of Health, and Wagner Rosário, of CGU (Comptroller General of the Union); the leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR); former ministers Eduardo Pazuello (Health) and Braga Netto (Casa Civil); the former secretaries of the Ministry of Health Hélio Angotti Netto and Élcio Franco; and the deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS).