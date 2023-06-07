Entity informs that it will develop a program with Imaflora and wants associates in the Amazon to adopt the standard within 1 year

A Abiec (Brazilian Association of Meat Exporters) announced this Tuesday (June 6, 2023) that it formally adhered to the protocol ox on the line, which establishes socio-environmental criteria for the purchase of cattle throughout the country. The standard was developed by the environmentalist NGO Imaflora (Institute of Forestry and Agricultural Management and Certification) in partnership with the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

In a statement, the organizations said they will develop a program through technical cooperation. “which allows for the progressive and inclusive expansion of the use of the Boi na Linha protocol in all slaughterhouses associated with the entity, throughout the national territory”. Here’s the full (132 KB).

Abiec’s Sustainability director, Fernando Sampaio, says that the goal is for the associated companies that work in the Amazon to act according to Boi na Linha within just 1 year and that, within 2 years, all other companies linked to the association will also adopt the standard.

The note also reported that 16 of the 39 companies associated with the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporters have joined the Boi da Linha, which, according to the document, represents 74% of slaughter in federally inspected slaughterhouses in the Amazon and 63% of slaughter totals in the country.

“The cooperation between the two entities will also positively differentiate Abiec associates in the domestic and foreign markets, consumers, investors and other interested parties, enhance legal agricultural production and support the country’s climate commitments and the fight against illegality”he said.

OX ON THE LINE

On May 29, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) released a new rule (full-465 KB) of self-regulation with the objective of combating illegal deforestation in the Amazon.

O Boi na Linha lists rules about buying cattle in the Amazon. It seeks to accelerate the implementation of the commitments assumed by the beef chain in the Amazon through monitoring, auditing and reporting of processes and tools, and encourage a chain free of socio-environmental irregularities.

The standard will require beef processing industries to demonstrate that they do not purchase cattle associated with illegal deforestation from direct and indirect suppliers. The rule, however, does not affect customers of banks that act in an irregular and untraceable manner. Even if slaughterhouses comply and block deforestation suppliers, they will continue to be customers of banks associated with Febraban.

The entity’s decision responds to commercial and environmentalist pressures, especially from Europe. the european parliament approved in April 2023 a rule (read the full – 684 kB) to try to prevent products from being imported from deforested areas into the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

On Wednesday (May 31), Febraban announced in a note that it does not monitor cases in which banks block operations or customers linked to illegal deforestation or socio-environmental crimes. The responsibility for analyzing and controlling the cases would lie with the banks themselves. However, the institutions refuse to disclose the information.

O Power360 contacted the main banks in the country. Caixa, Banco do Brasil, Santander said that questions should be forwarded to Febraban. BTG said it would not comment. XP Investimentos and Nubank did not respond until the morning of this Thursday (June 1, 2023) – the space remains open and will be updated in case of manifestations.

The assessment of the suitability of customers to socio-environmental criteria for carrying out operations such as granting credit and other bank transactions is required by BC (Central Bank) determinations, issued since 2008 (read more here).

Read more about it: