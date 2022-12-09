THE ADB (Association of Brazilian Diplomats) published a note welcoming the future Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira. The diplomat was announced by the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Friday (9.Dec.2022).

Ambassador Maria Celina de Azevedo Rodrigues, president of ADB.

Maria Celina said that the diplomats will work in partnership with the new minister. Diplomats are critical of the tenor of diplomacy under the current government, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

🇧🇷We will contribute to a coming season, prosperous and peaceful, as stated in the values ​​of Brazilian diplomacy“, said.

One of the main agendas of Brazilian diplomats is to overthrow the PEC (Proposed Constitutional Amendment) 34, which allows deputies and senators to take over embassies without losing office. Today, they are provided by law. To hold an embassy, ​​they have to give up their mandate.

According to Maria Celina, the eventual approval of this PEC will make Brazil a “pariah” in foreign affairs.

Read the letter in full:

The Association and Union of Brazilian Diplomats (ADB/Sindical) congratulates Ambassador Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira on his nomination as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A career diplomat, current Ambassador of Brazil in Zagreb, he previously headed Brazilian diplomatic missions in Washington (USA), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and at the United Nations (in New York).

As representatives of this State career, we reaffirm our commitment, integrity and respect to serve the Brazilian people, in defense of their interests and national sovereignty.

We will contribute to a future season, prosperous and peaceful, as stated in the values ​​of Brazilian diplomacy, historically recognized for its commitment to the country and for its excellence in dealing with issues associated with international relations with a view to building a more just, solidary and democratic society. .

The ADB welcomes the head of Brazilian diplomacy in the next government, with whom it will seek to maintain a fluid and open dialogue, as well as contribute ideas in favor of institutional strengthening, diversity and the modernization of Itamaraty’s capacities to deal with an increasingly changing world. increasingly challenging and complex.

Ambassador Maria Celina de Azevedo Rodrigues

President of ADB