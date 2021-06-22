The ANPR (National Association of Attorneys of the Republic) will vote on the triple list to occupy the position of Attorney General of the Republic this Tuesday (22.Jun.2021). Afterwards, the names will be forwarded to President Jair Bolsonaro, who will choose Augusto Aras’ replacement. In 2019, Planalto chose to ignore the list.

Deputy attorneys Luiza Frischeisen, Mario Bonsaglia and Nicolao Dino, members of the superior council of the MPF (Federal Prosecutor’s Office) and candidates for the triple list, are critical of the agency’s lack of protagonism in the current prosecutor’s management, especially at this time when Brazil surpassed the 500,000 death mark for covid-19.

On this Monday (June 21, 2021), in interview to journalist Miriam Leitão, at GloboNews, they returned to stressing the responsibilities of the position.

Dino stated that “the Constitution gives the attorney general not only the power, but the duty to adopt investigative measures in the face of any indication of a crime.” attributed to authorities with privileged jurisdiction. In this context of pandemic, according to him, “lives would be saved if sanitary measures were adopted.”.

Frischeisen pointed out that “in the absence of this power to investigate [que é atribuído ao procurador-geral], other bodies are starting to carry out investigations as well, and this is contrary to the accusatory system”.

Regarding the nominations of candidates for the PGR, Bonsaglia said that “failure to respect the triple list is the Achilles’ heel of MP independence”. The president, however, signals that he will not indicate any of the names listed.

By appointing Aras in 2019, Bolsonaro ignored the triple list, breaking the practice begun in 2003. Despite facing resistance at the PGR, Aras has Planalto support to be reappointed for a new term.

