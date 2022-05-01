Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Children with special needs enjoyed a great day in Mazatlán. A bus ride along the entire coastline to then participate in a music and dance show.

The 60 minors dressed as their favorite characters, super heroes, princesses of the jungle, experienced a great Sunday organized by the Association Help People Without Borders directed by Petunia Rivera.

The honorees are from the Association of Parents with children with disabilities, who in the company of their family had the celebration for Children’s Day.

The president of the Association Helps People Without Borders, highlighted that they have been working for more than 6 years in favor of children, families and older adults, with the support of sponsors such as businessman Ricardo Velarde.

This Children’s Day party was held with their support, from citizens and businessmen that Velarde convenes and even to sponsor minors with cancer.

During the pandemic, food was distributed to families and vendors in the beach area.