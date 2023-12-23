Value for federal institutions will be R$5.96 billion – a drop of R$310.4 million compared to R$6.27 billion in 2023

A Andifes (National Association of Directors of Federal Higher Education Institutions) said in a note released on Friday (Dec 22, 2023) that it is “outraged” with the budget for federal universities approved by the National Congress for 2024.

The value will be R$5.96 billion, a reduction of R$310.4 million compared to 2023. The entity brings together the country's 69 federal universities and 2 federal technological education centers. Here's the complete of the note (100 KB).

“In recent years, federal universities have faced a systematic reduction in resources allocated for operation and investment”said Andifes.

“However, all the efforts of federal universities on behalf of the Brazilian people are not supported by a minimally adequate budget”, complete.

Andifes states that it is necessary to rebuild the budget of federal universities for 2024 and add at least R$2.5 billion to the budget. “These resources are essential to cover, among other expenses, water, electricity, cleaning and surveillance, and to guarantee scholarships and aid to students”.