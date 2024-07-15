On social media, Senator Marcos Do Val (Podemos-ES) published a photo of Fábio Alvarez Shor who, according to him, is responsible “for arresting patriots”

The ADPF (Association of Federal Police Delegates) released a note this Monday (15.Jul.2024) in which it criticizes a publication by the senator Marcos Do Val (Podemos-ES) which exposes the image of delegate Fábio Alvarez Shor, responsible for conducting inquiries investigating the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies.

“The association will not allow any federal delegate to be cowardly attacked as a result of the investigation being conducted”says an excerpt from the ADPF public note. Here is the full of the statement (PDF – 82 kB).

In the social mediaalong with the image with the photo of Fábio Schor, Do Val wrote: “He is responsible for arresting innocent patriots and making thousands of children cry because of the absence of their parents”.

See the senator’s post below:

According to the Poder360since the general director of the PF, Andrei Rodrigues, took office, the corporation has established measures to avoid the exposure of delegates who conduct the investigations.

The ADPF said it was studying necessary legal measures against the senator. “In addition to being unfortunate, the attacks disregard the investigative autonomy of the Delegate, which is manifested in the conclusion of the investigation”says the note.