Two of the main associates of Sam Bankman-Friedfounder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, pleaded guilty to defrauding investors on the platform. Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, are collaborating with US Justice.

On a video Published on Wednesday (21.Dec.2022) on Twitter, the attorney general of Manhattan, Damian Williams, said that the frauds practiced by Ellison and Wang contributed to the collapse of FTX.

On November 11, 2022, the platform announced that it has started the process of filing for bankruptcy before the courts of the United States. On the same day, Sam Bankman-Fried, resigned as CEO of the company.

According to the attorney general, Bankman-Fried is in FBI custody and on his way to the US. He was arrested in the Bahamas on the night of December 12th. The next day, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of embezzling $1.8 billion from investors in the company.

In announcement Issued on Wednesday night (Dec.21, 2022), the US Securities and Exchange Commission stated that it had filed a civil complaint against Ellison and Wang “for their roles in a multi-year scheme to defraud equity investors in FTX🇧🇷 Here’s the full of the note, in English (96 KB).

According to the agency, Wang would have created the software code that allowed Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund of FTX, to divert funds from clients of the cryptocurrency exchange. Ellison would be using these funds for the business activity of the company of which he was CEO.

Bankman-Fried reportedly concealed the embezzlement of funds while raising more than $1.8 billion from investors, including about $1.1 billion from about 90 U.S. investors.

🇧🇷As argued, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Mrs. Ellison and Mr. Wang were active participants in a scheme to hide important information from FTX investors,” said Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy director of the Enforcement Division of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The commission said Ellison and Wang are also cooperating with that investigation.