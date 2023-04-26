The US Federal Bureau of Investigation suspected Natalya Burlinova, an associate professor at Moscow State University, of recruiting American citizens in 2018 on the instructions of the Russian FSB, informs Base. The woman was put on the wanted list with a federal arrest warrant.

According to the channel, the FBI believes that Burlinova, during a business trip to the United States five years ago, recruited American citizens and passed their data to Russian intelligence officers.

Baza reports that the US Department of Justice previously found the associate professor guilty of violating the US law on foreign agents. Allegedly, she did not inform the authorities about the financing of her activities by the Russian FSB.

“Natalya herself denies the accusations against her,” the channel writes.

