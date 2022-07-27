Associate professor Kavakla said that Russia is not in danger of economic collapse

Associate Professor at Bocconi University in Italy, Kerim Gian Kavakla, assessed the possibility of the collapse of the Russian economy. His words are quoted by the Turkish edition Daily Sabah.

“I do not believe that the Russian economy is close to collapse,” said Kavakla. He pointed out that Russia continues to make money from international trade, as major economies, including China, India and Saudi Arabia, have not joined Western sanctions. “Russia is able to find new buyers for its oil and gas, and the rise in oil prices has helped it even more,” the associate professor added.

The publication also notes that Russia has a huge current account surplus due to import bans. This accelerated the de-dollarization of its economy and led to the strengthening of the ruble.

Earlier, the director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Alexander Shirov, named three main steps that the Russian authorities need to take to resume economic growth. According to him, this requires the restoration of imports, scientific and technological development and an increase in the standard of living of people.