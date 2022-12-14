Beer is confirmed as the protagonist on Italian tables, even during the Christmas holidays: one compatriot out of two, in fact, has combined the most loved blonde with a festive lunch in the past and, this year, 8 out of 10 would like to celebrate by combining it with their favorite dishes. But not only. Beer, in addition to being a pleasure to be enjoyed during meals, is also a welcome gift: 85% of beer lovers, in fact, appreciate the idea of ​​receiving it as a gift and 76% are interested in giving it to relatives and friends. Evidence of this is the survey conducted by BVA Doxa for the AssoBirra Beer Information Center – Cib, the periodic photograph of the Italian beer world through the eyes of consumers, the main players in the beer supply chain and AssoBirra itself. A fixed appointment which, in this edition, turns the spotlight on the indissoluble link between Italians, holidays and the combination of food and drink, with the involvement of Rocco Cristiano Pozzulo, President of the Italian Chefs Federation – FIC.

The consumption of beer at home does not slow down in the winter season, remaining stable compared to the summer, and it is mainly driven by Millennials and Gen. Z. The home environment is therefore the favorite for consumers, while there is a physiological decline for away from home linked to a decrease in outings compared to the summer, with an exception for the youngest. Dinner remains in first place among the favorite moments for drinking beer at home or away from home: this is confirmed by 72% of those interviewed, demonstrating how the pleasure of enjoying a beer paired with food is increasingly consolidated.

During the Christmas holidays there is a trend, but always moderate, average weekly increase in beer consumption, which goes from about 2 times a week to 2.3 times, preferring it with food, during dinner (67%), the ‘evening aperitif (43%) and lunch (31%). With an emphasis on all: even during the traditional Christmas lunch the beer does not leave the table. In fact, one out of two Italians paired the “most loved blonde” with a festive lunch, but not only that, 78% of the sample said they wanted to celebrate by pairing beer with their favorite dishes. Also during the New Year’s Eve dinner beer becomes the protagonist: 30% of Italians toasted with beer, a percentage that rises to 43% if we look at Gen. Z. A way also to renew the tradition, according to the opinion of the 64 % of respondents.

Christmas also means gifts and Italians are also confirmed as beer lovers in choosing gifts for family and friends. Having abandoned sweaters and socks, 76% of Italians consider it interesting to give beer as a gift. And he seems to be right. In fact, 85% of those interviewed believe that beer is a welcome gift idea. At the top of the ranking of the most appreciated gifts is the starred dinner for two, with a menu combined with different types of beer (42%), followed by the special beer package, exclusive production, with silk-screened mug (41%) and the guided tasting of different beer styles, from all over the world (39%). Therefore, for 58% of Italians, the winner is the experiential gift, preferred to the pure object (42%).

“Beer has now become part of our traditions, carving out a central role for itself even during the Christmas holidays and a leading role on the table during Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas lunch, in combination with typical dishes. But that’s not all, we have seen how much beer can be an appreciated idea for an original gift, which can make consumers discover a new side of the drink, an interest which, like AssoBirra, we hope will continue to grow”. declares Andrea Bagnolini, General Manager of AssoBirra. And he continues: ““Beer generates a significant social value for our country because it has fully entered the moderate consumption habits of Italians and their occasions for conviviality, and these latest data are further confirmation of this. Italy, in addition to covering a production and export model, therefore represents a virtuous example for the consumption of beer: in fact, thanks to its lightness, variety and taste, it can be accompanied with all meals, with a consumption that it fits into a lifestyle based on well-being and balance, throughout the year”.

Data from the Beer Information Center once again confirm how important the pairing of beer and food is for Italians on convivial occasions. Rocco Cristiano Pozzulo, President of the Italian Chefs Federation, which since 1968 has represented about 20,000 associates including Professional Cooks, Chef Patrons, Restaurateurs, Teachers and Students of Hotel Institutes of all levels, says: “Today beer is increasingly present in restaurants with a vast range of craft and non-craft products , offering the consumer a wide variety of choices, as is done for wines. I think this is a positive sign that offers good future developments for the production of beer, a drink that is very successful and appreciated by customers”. And commenting on the main emerging food styles, he adds: “Different food styles are establishing themselves in Italy, which derive from the fact that the whole world is changing. An increasing number of people declare themselves “flexitarian” and are careful to take care of their meals by balancing proteins and fibers for a healthier diet. Even in the world of competitions something is changing, for example we of the Italian Chefs Federation have included the vegan category in the hot cooking competitions, with an ever growing interest and number of participants”.