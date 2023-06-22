The entrepreneurial fabric of Made in Italy bathroom furnishings is mostly made up of highly specialized SMEs and looks with interest at the contract system and supplies for large hotels, skyscrapers and luxury residences. Even in anticipation of events such as Milano Cortina 2026, for which over 1.5 million visitors are expected from Italy and above all from abroad in just seventeen days.

The theme was addressed during the conference ‘Bathrooms and wellness spaces in hospitality venues in view of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games’, organized by Assobagno of FederlegnoArredo, which represents Italian furniture manufacturers for the bathroom, gathered yesterday at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan on the occasion of the general assembly of the association.

The focus saw the discussion of various interlocutors and industry experts: Mauro Santinato, founder & CEO of Teamwork Hospitality, Federico Spagnulo, founder & senior partner of Spagnulo & Partners, Marco Pratolongo, general manager of Complex Hotels (Starhotels ECHO – Anderson – Ritz), who investigated the scenarios that lie ahead in view of events such as Milan-Cortina 2026. There are more than 32,000 hotels in Italy, for one million rooms including bathrooms (source: Istat).

“The 2026 Olympics represent a great opportunity for Italian bathroom furnishings on several fronts, and thanks to their indisputable flexibility, companies are ready to face the challenge” declared Elia Vismara, president of Assobagno. “As a sector, we have always been used to operating in a rather articulated context, because the bathroom environment sees different types of products coexist in a single room, able to offer long-term comfort, which require harmony in both form and functionality. It will be increasingly important to network and focus on customized products to show the undisputed value of our Made in Italy, particularly appreciated by foreign clients, to a global audience”, he continued.

As proof of the great attractiveness of Italian products abroad, exports from the sector amounted to 1.87 billion euros in 2022 and constituted 42% of total turnover. The final figures of the FederlegnoArredo Study Center confirm Germany as the leading foreign market (309 million euros, +4.5%), followed by France (286 million, -0.8%) and the United Kingdom (94 million, +1.2 %). The United States (94 million, +15.1%) surpasses Switzerland (89 million, +7.7%). Positive performance in value also for all the other main destinations with the exception of Austria (stationary at -0.9%) and Poland (-11.8%).

According to Istat data relating to the 1st quarter of 2023, exports of the bathroom furniture system in the period January-March 2023 are worth 439.7 million euros, with a change of -4.9% on 2022. Germany (76.2 million, -8.6%) France (72.5 million, -4.4%) and the United Kingdom (24 million, +2.3%) are confirmed as the top three destinations. From a survey on a representative sample of companies for the end of 2023, companies expect an overall increase in sales for the foreign market, while the trend on the Italian market will be similar to 2022.

“The metamorphosis that has affected the bathroom in the home has already involved accommodation facilities for some time now, which choose extremely personalized design products and innovative wellness projects”, continued Vismara. “And the luxury real estate market also in Italy is growing at a rapid pace, with an increasing emphasis on ease of “turnkey” purchasing, with high standards in terms of design, quality of materials and innovative technologies. It is a trend that today also involves places such as public buildings, airports, stations, museums, restaurants, theaters and universities ”, she concluded.

Supported by the residential market, the bathroom furnishing system has proved to be among the most resilient even in the Covid period: production turnover in 2022 marked +9.1% on the previous year, for a supply chain made up of operators with a consolidated presence on the market. The Italian bathroom furniture sector involves about 950 manufacturing industries for about 23,000 employees, with an annual turnover of over 4.4 billion euros.