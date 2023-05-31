“I haven’t decided to leave life yet, but I have the right to be free to do so”. To say it is Laura Santi, a 48-year-old woman suffering from a progressive and advanced form of multiple sclerosis, who has been waiting for over a year for the procedure to be completed for access to verifying her conditions pursuant to constitutional sentence n. 242/2019, or to access aid for ‘assisted suicide’, by the reference Umbrian Ausl. You today announced in a press conference the legal actions you have taken as a result of those delays and omissions.

“Following my request to access the verification of conditions, and therefore receive a complete report including the opinion of the ethics committee to access assisted dying, my lawyers had to repeatedly intervene, first to urge the company with warnings to carry out the checks, then to request the completion of the checks and the activation of the ethics committee. But all this was not enough and it was necessary to activate the jurisdictions, both the criminal one with a complaint and the civil one to have a right already fully in force in our legal system recognized for me”, explains Laura Santi.

This morning the woman filed a complaint against Ausl Umbria 1, filed this morning together with her lawyer Filomena Gallo and Marco Cappato, respectively secretary and treasurer of the Luca Coscioni Association, at the Provincial Headquarters of the Carabinieri in Perugia. The a crime charged against the Ausl is the omission of official documents or in all these months he has failed to provide a complete answer that would allow the conclusion of the procedure envisaged by sentence no. 242/2019 to access help for “assisted suicide”.

“Following the (incomplete) checks, painstakingly obtained, more than a year after the first request, Laura Santi is still waiting to receive a complete report from the health authority, which includes the identification of the so-called “executive phase “suitable drug and methods of taking it) and the opinion of the territorially competent ethics committee which in fact in its functions must act as indicated by the Consulta without the need for regulatory interventions that modify its competences as claimed by the health company”, underlines the Luca Coscioni Association in a note.

“Secondly, a civil action: an urgent appeal to the Court in which an order from the Judge is requested against the healthcare company must fulfill the completion of the verification procedure also of the methods and the opinion of the Ethics Committee This is the same proceeding initiated by the legal board of the Luca Coscioni Association in the Marche region on behalf of Federico Carboni, the first Italian to have had access to ‘assisted suicide’ in Italy, after two years of legal battles. this emergency appeal has been set for June 20th”.

Filomena Gallo, defender who also coordinates Laura Santi’s legal team, says: “In recent months we have repeatedly asked the health authority to complete the checks required by sentence 242/2019, i.e. identify the drug and the methods of administration. The Prosecutor of the Republic of Perugia will carry out the necessary investigations to ascertain – as we denounce – the obstructions and repeated omissions to carry out an act of its office by the Umbrian health company”.

“It is also noted that the Ausl does not place the ethics committee under the obligation to comply with sentence 242/19 on the opinion to be issued. Furthermore, the intention to disapply the sentence of the Constitutional Court is also evident on the part of the Government which has sent a letter to the regions without the force of a binding act on the role of ethics committees The Minister of Health, in violation of the constitutional judgement, has decided that the ethics committees in office in the functions for which they were established must not express opinions requested by the Consulta. This government – Filomena Gallo continues – has thus created a serious fracture by violating the Constitution and violating respect for the effects of the sentences of the Consulta”.

Marco Cappato, treasurer of the Luca Coscioni association concludes by stating: “The need and urgency to intervene also at the regional level – given Parliament’s persistent inaction – to define the times and ways in which sick people have the right to receive response, in accordance with a constitutional ruling which has the force of law and therefore must be applied without discrimination. For this reason – continues Cappato – in many regions of Italy we are promoting a regional law through the ‘free now’ campaign. Waiting indefinitely without any guarantee on the procedures, for people suffering from serious and irreversible pathological conditions, is profoundly harmful to the right to health and self-determination”.