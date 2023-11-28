Margherita Botto, university professor of French language and literature and esteemed literary translator, has died in Switzerland at the age of 74. In a clinic where she resorted to assisted suicide. A choice after the diagnosis of a third stage malignant tumor and the consequent desire to end her life in a dignified way, without further physical and psychological suffering.

In the letter to the Swiss structure he wrote: «My hopes of reaching recovery and being able to return to a quality of life that is not satisfactory, but at least acceptable, are very low or non-existent. Continuing the treatment protocol would expose me to further suffering for at least a year or more, without much chance of success. In this situation I intend to freely and autonomously put an end to the treatment protocol, consciously facing the unfortunate consequences.”

His brother, Paolo Botto, took care of the relations with the Swiss clinic, the organization of the trip and the accompaniment, together with Cinzia Fornero, 52 years old, park ranger in the Province of Turin, member of the Civil Rescue association, which provides the direct assistance to people who have decided to put an end to their suffering abroad, of which Marco Cappato is president and legal manager.

All three, assisted by the lawyer Filomena Gallo, will self-report tomorrow in Milan at the Duomo company carabinieri barracks. It is the second time that a family member of a person who goes to Switzerland to end their life has decided to self-report, assuming the risk of criminal consequences. The other recent case was that of the son of the Roman Sibilla Barbieri, an oncology patient, who died in Switzerland at the beginning of November.

“There are still many – underlines the Luca Coscioni association – seriously ill people forced to reach Switzerland in order to have access to medically assisted suicide, because they are potentially discriminated against by the ruling of the Constitutional Court”.

Among the people who were helped by Marco Cappato and the “civil disobedients” registered with the Civil Aid Association, we remember Elena (Veneto), Romano (Lombardy), Massimiliano (Tuscany), Paola (Emilia Romagna), Sibilla (Lazio).

At the moment all the prosecutors involved in the cases of civil disobedience (Milan, Bologna, Florence) have requested that the suspects be dismissed and the judges’ decisions are awaited.