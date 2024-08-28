The ASL’s no to Martina Oppelli’s request for assisted suicide

The Giuliano Isontina University Health Authority has “rejected again” the Request for assistance for the assisted suicide advanced by Martina Oppellithe 49 year old architect from Trieste affected by progressive multiple sclerosis. The communications agency reports Handle after theLuca Coscioni Association made it known. This stressed that “despite a worsening of his conditions and an order from the Court of Trieste which required a new medical evaluation, Asugi has denied access to voluntary deathignoring the Constitutional Court’s ruling 135 of 2024″, “which clarified the notion of life-sustaining treatments”, and “condemning Martina to continue in endless suffering”.

The indignation of the Luca Coscioni Association

Initially, it reconstructs the association, Asugi had denied the woman access to assisted death because, according to an initial report, “pain-relieving, anticoagulant, antithrombotic therapy, continuous assistance from third parties to carry out any type of activity including nutrition and hydration and the use of bronchodilator drugs did not constitute life-sustaining treatments”.

Given the “worsening of Martina’s conditions, the Court of Trieste had ordered Asugi to re-evaluate Oppelli’s conditions within 30 dayswho in the meantime had become addicted to the so-called cough machine”, as always reported Handle. But Asugi has “confirmed his refusalbased on a report that belittles the role of the treatments that Martina depends on on a daily basis.” “Even in the report it is raises the question of whether the cough machinemore than a therapeutic necessity, have a ‘preventive’ purpose‘”, observes the lawyer Filomena Gallo, secretary of the Coscioni association.

“This report is an insult to Martina’s suffering. For this reason, in addition to proceeding against the assessment”, “we will activate the paths that the case suggests also in relation to the responsibilities that determine serious consequences for Oppelli”.

Martina Oppelli’s answer

Martina Opelli responds directly to the report on her and her illness: “The Asugi, in the medical report containing the denial regarding my request for assistance in voluntary death, which also arrived on August 13, when I was trying to cope with the suffocating heat, denies the evidence: that I am in a situation of total vital dependence on people, drugs and machinery”.

“I remain perplexed“, she adds, “as my physical and clinical condition is described, known to the doctors themselves for years. Shocked, since multiple sclerosis has deprived me of any movement, leaving intact only the ability to think, speak and self-determine. According to the doctors, I should take additional drugs that could, or perhaps not, reduce the pain but depriving me of clarity and, therefore, of the ability to decide. And to work, too, to maintain some semblance of a ‘normal’ existence.

He concludes: “I would have to undergo further diagnostic tests and, possibly, allow my body to be violated by tubes, probes or whatever. I cannot, I do not want to, suffer state torture. I have always thought that all battles were useless: in fact, we are not at war. This is a dutiful legal process in full legality to assert the right of access to medically assisted suicide”.