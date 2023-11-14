Between state centralism and regional autonomy: the complex issue of assisted suicide

In various Italian regions, popular initiative regional law proposals have been presented aimed at regulating, albeit within the framework outlined by sentence no. 242/2019 of the Constitutional Court, the so-called assisted suicide whose incitement continues to constitute a criminal offense under the Criminal Code Italian law in force, although not punishable where the conditions indicated by the judge of laws apply.

Now, beyond the political activism of certain Presidents of the regional councils, it must be clear that on the matter under discussion there is no regional legislative competence neither concurrent nor residual. First of all, the “right” to start the procedure to achieve assisted suicide falls within the scope of the determination of the essential levels concerning civil and political rights that the current Constitution, in art. 117, paragraph 2, letter. m), attributes to the exclusive legislative power of the State. The constitutional judge, starting from sentence no. 282/2002, specified that «the essential levels of services concerning civil and political rights are not a matter in the strict sense, but a competence of the legislator capable of covering all the matters» with respect to which the legislator himself must be able to set the rules necessary to ensure for everyone, throughout the entire national territory, the enjoyment of guaranteed services as an essential content of rights without regional legislation being able not only to limit them (and this is not the case), but to condition them with the consequence of potentially being faced with as many as twenty distinct ways (for example from a procedural point of view) of access to “assisted suicide”. Nor, on this point, is the objection valid that the «Coscioni» association, proponent of the bill, presented the same text of the proposal to the Regions after the collection of signatures. In fact, the regional councils can modify it, make amendments thus diversifying the access methods which, therefore, will vary from region to region.

Secondly, in the wake of ordinary state law no. 217/2019 (regarding Advance Declarations of Treatment), the popular initiative law proposal requires the “request”, i.e. the free consent of the person who intends to access the practice of assisted suicide. The Constitutional Court, with sentences no. 438/2008, and n. 253/2009, established how the principle of informed consent, on which the patient’s request inevitably rests, constitutes a fundamental principle in matters of health protection and, as such, falls under state authority pursuant to paragraph 3 of the art. 117 of the Fundamental Text. Indeed, in sentence no. 262/2016 (relating to a law of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia special region on post-mortem donation of organs and tissues), the judge of the laws pushes his reasoning further: the provisions concerning treatments in the terminal phase of life, affecting «essential aspects of the identity and integrity of the person”, require a uniform unit of treatment throughout the national territory and this for imperative reasons of equality which represents the rationale of the reservation to the exclusive legislative power of the State of the “civil order” matter referred to in ‘art. 117, paragraph 2, letter. L).

Lastly, the reference, supported by the «Coscioni» association in the explanatory report of their bill, to the legal institution of the so-called «inverted compliance» therefore the Region, in the inertia of the state legislator, can regulate the matter. Also in this case the constitutional judge pointed out how this activity is possible only in matters of concurrent legislative power, i.e. shared between the State and the Regions, but not in those for which the exclusive competence of the State exists (see sentence no. 1/ 2019 Constitutional Court).

*Daniele Trabucco

Constitutionalist

Filippo Borelli

Lawyer

