Birth in Spain continues to decrease And so much Infertility such as assisted reproduction treatments are experiencing an increase. “People are not yet aware that we become older and, as motherhood has been delayed, in the end many couples have to resort to reproduction techniques,” says the Doctor Yosu Francodirector of Laboratory and Scientific Director of the Assisted Reproduction Unit of the International Ruber Hospital.

The incorporation of women into the world has meant that Current maternity has been delayed in more than 10 years. «Before, women were mothers with 25 years. Now, in the reproduction units the average age is 39 years», Says Dr. Franco. This situation occurs because the ovules begin to descend not only in number, but also in quality and, above all, due to the increase in chromosomal alterations, “something very important,” says the expert. In that sense, remember that the first cell that ages in the human body is the ovule, so women have to be aware of it, “especially those who want to develop professionally or travel.”

Therefore, from the units of assisted reproduction and social networks, it seeks to give greater visibility to this issue. “It seems to be generating a wave effect, since many people were not aware, but there is still much ignorance,” says Dr. Franco, who underlines the need to change this situation: “We must make visible this reality and understand its importance.”

According to the most recent registration of the Spanish Fertility Society, in our country more than 150,000 playback cycles have been made. However, as the doctor maintains, it seems that the population begins to raise awareness about the need of the Vitrification or freezing of ovules, something that more and more young women resort. "Even so, this need has to penetrate, not to make it, but to have the information and, with it, they can assess whether or not they resort to that option."









In that sense, he emphasizes that daily women try to get pregnant without success. “When we explain that the difficulty is due to a low ovarian reserve or the age of their ovules, and that in some cases they must resort to donation, emotional impact and clash with reality are very strong.”

According to him Dr. Yosu Francothe first response that these patients give them is «What if I had known before? That is what it cannot be. It is very necessary for the information to warm and arrive, and then make an informed decision ».

Dr. Franco underlines that information must be mainly provided by Assisted reproduction professionals. “To achieve a change, not only in the increase in current birth, but also in the future, it would be essential to implement social policies that foster motherhood, family conciliation and support for families.”

Dr. Franco states not only that the problem will be increasingly serious, but is already because The population pyramid has been invested. «We have a quality health system that has increased life expectancy, but, at the same time, fewer children are born. As a result, the population ages and the number of births is not balancing with the current longevity ».

Given this situation, he points out that many people assume that there is no problem because there are assisted reproduction techniques. «It is true that they are here to help, but surprises may arise. If you want to have a child, it may no longer be possible with your own cells and you should turn to a donor because you have waited too much ». Therefore, he insists that, although in some cases these techniques are necessary for other reasons, “the really frustrating thing is that it is for lack of truthful information.”

When a woman decides freeze your ovulesit is recommended, in general, to lead a healthy life, but the first thing the specialists do is a review to obtain an estimate of the amount of ovules that has; a Study of an antimüllerian hormone (AMH), which allows value ovarian reserve and fertility; and one Ultrasound to see the number of follicles There are, since within these are the ovules.

Therefore, he emphasizes the importance of, in their visits to the gynecologist, women ask for their ovarian reserve. «Normally, they go to a general review, but its fertility is not evaluated. Since we talk more about preservation, we have found young women aged 29, 30 or 31 With one Very low ovarian reserve. In these cases, we recommend freeze ovules as soon as possible, since they could reach the 38 years and be in a premenopausal stage».

However, it emphasizes that young women should not be alarmed, but to inform themselves about this reality. “At least, they must know the information.” The procedure is recommended before 37 years, being ideal at 31 or 32, an age at which there is greater maturity to evaluate the personal situation and decide whether to delay motherhood, in addition to reducing maintenance costs.

Dr. Franco explains that, when a 38 or 3 -year -old woman decides to vitrify her ovules, she is informed that it is possible, but that, to guarantee the efficacy of the technique, it is recommended to freeze more than eight or ten ovules. «From the age of 37, almost 50% of the ovules have chromosomal alterationswhich reduces pregnancy rates and increases the risk of abortion ».

It also emphasizes that the vitrification preserves the reproductive potential of the youngest ovules. «Naturally, the probability of pregnancy is approximately 20% and decreases with age. However, By using vitrified ovules, this probability can increase to 60-65%».