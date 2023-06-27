Why does an assisted fertilization treatment fail more or less in 50% of cases? Italian scientists have completed a large study precisely with the aim of reviewing all the possible elements that lead to failure after the transfer of chromosomally healthy embryos. The work, published in the ‘Human Reproduction Update’, is the subject of a much-anticipated oral communication at the 39th Congress of the European Society of Reproductive Medicine and Embryology (Eshre) underway in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The experts led by Danilo Cimadomo, Laura Rienzi and Antonio Capalbo, respectively head of Research and Development and scientific director of the Genera group and Chief Scientific Officer of Juno Genetics, collaborated with American colleagues from Columbia University in New York and the Federico II University of Naples. In an attempt to open the ‘black box’ of implantation, specialists have ventured among thousands of works present in the scientific literature, which have tried to give an explanation for implantation failure or abortion after transfer of euploid embryos. Trying to establish what are the main reasons for failure, it took 2 years of study, and dozens of of pages, tables and summary figures are the result of the work presented at the Eshre congress.

“Today science allows us to reach a certain limit – explains Rienzi – to seek success in Pma: the maximum tool we have is being able to cultivate blastocyst embryos and then proceed with the pre-implantation genetic test: a A euploid embryo (that is, a chromosomally healthy result in the pre-implantation test) has a 45% to 65% chance of being born a healthy child.Conversely, there are 45-55% of euploid embryos that do not implant. This non-implantation range is the ‘black box’. To try to open it and describe its contents, we reviewed all previous work that had investigated factors associated with implantation failure of euploid embryos. In all, we screened over 1,600 studies and we identified 416 that fell within the reliable evaluation parameters to answer this question”.

These 416 studies were divided according to which factor they investigated: embryonic (for example the speed of development, morphological quality), maternal (endometrial, uterine, anamnestic, hormonal, nutritional factors), paternal (sperm quality, age and fragmentation of sperm DNA), clinical (hormonal stimulation protocols, transfer preparation protocols) and laboratory (culture techniques, manipulation protocols). All of this material has been statistically analyzed and some associations have emerged.

“Several characteristics have been identified – reports Cimadomo – which have a greater influence on implantation failure: at the level of the embryo, a poor quality of the trophoectoderm or of the blastocyst in toto, and a slower development; even in the presence of euploid blastocyst, in women over 38 there is a slight but significant reduction in the success rate a previous experience of implant failure obesity (BMI over 30) Nothing emerged at the male factor level, while from a clinical point of view , in the context of pre-implantation diagnosis it appeared better to freeze the embryo rather than lengthen the culture by one day while waiting for the diagnostic result to perform the fresh transfer. ’embryo from the incubator on day 3 of culture appeared to be associated with better pregnancy outcomes.”

“These – the expert points out – are the factors that were found to be significant in order to understand the reason for a failure: starting tomorrow, if you want to investigate further factors associated with the failure to implant euploid embryos, you cannot ignore first checking for these elements. Furthermore, this study will also be very useful for the purposes of counseling couples, who can be advised even better by specialists”.