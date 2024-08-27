Loïc Résibois is 46 years old. In September 2022, he was diagnosed with Charcot disease. The former intelligence officer and top tennis player can no longer do anything without the help of his wife. He has therefore decided to make a dignified death his personal battle. To understand why this issue is so divisive in French society, France 24 met patients and carers who campaign in favour of so-called assisted dying and those who, on the contrary, oppose it.

#Assisted #death #ultimate #freedom