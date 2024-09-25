Swiss police have arrested several people allegedly involved in the first use of the capsulein which A person has died of nitrogen asphyxiation in a forest area in the canton of Schaffhausen.

According to the criteria of

The Cantonal Police confirmed that the prosecutor of the jurisdiction has opened a criminal process against those arrested for inciting and assisting suicide, while the capsule has been seized and the body of the deceased transferred to the morgue.

According to the newspaper “Blick”, The first user of the capsule was a 64-year-old American citizen who had been suffering for several years from acute health problems related to severe immunodeficiency..

To use the capsule – called a Sarco (short for sarcophagus) – the person wishing to die presses a button that releases a large amount of nitrogen to replace the oxygen, causing rapid unconsciousness and death in about five minutes.

The controversy: the capsule did not meet product safety criteria

The device was invented seven years ago by Australian pro-euthanasia activist Philip Nitschke and it is a receptacle with aerodynamic lines and a transparent cover in which the person who wishes to die is enclosed.

According to its inventor, death occurs without pain.

The Last Resort was set up a few months ago to promote the device. It is funded by private donations and has maintained that its aim is humane and not to make money from the capsule. It has said that it would only charge 20 euros for its use, which is the cost of the liquid nitrogen used.

The private company now faces legal consequences for taking the first step, as some cantons, including Schaffhausen, had warned that they would open criminal proceedings if the capsule was used on their territory.

In a parliamentary session, Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said on Monday that the capsule did not meet product safety criteria and could not be marketed.and that the use of nitrogen in a capsule was not compatible with the law on chemicals.

Switzerland allows assisted dyingwhich is different from euthanasia. The first consists of providing the patient with a substance that he will ingest or administer by his own means, without outside intervention, to end his life.

For this to proceed, there are conditions such as the person having the capacity for discernment, that their idea has been well thought out and not the product of an impulse, that no one exerts undue influence on them and that they are evaluated by specialists to confirm that they are suffering from serious suffering.

EFE