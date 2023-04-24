Assistants | Yle: Political assistants received a waiting period for business activities, even if they did not start a business

Political assistants have been placed on probation if they intended to work as consultants in their own company.

For politicians assistants have been paid a paid grace period for starting a business, even though they have not founded a company. Tells about it Over.

In its investigation, Yle found three special assistants and two state secretaries to whom this type of paid leave has been paid. They are Kari Jääskeläinen, Sami Kerman, Raimo Luoma, Jari Flinck and Jari Partanen.

Their retirement allowances have been between 20,000 and 50,000 euros.

The Government Office cannot find out whether the company will actually be established.

According to Yle, a total of 34 special assistants or state secretaries have been placed on leave so far. The majority of them moved to influencer communication or advocacy jobs, some to private companies.

The purpose of the grace period is to ensure that the confidential information obtained as an assistant has time to expire before the assistant moves to work in the same or a related field in the private sector. It is also prescribed if the assistant has intended to work as a consultant in his own company.

Iceman served as the former Minister of Finance Katri Kulmunin (central) as a special assistant. Jääskeläinen received a total of 28,300 euros from the grace period. He told Yle that he had done some non-billable work for his company, which was on the ground, but started a paid job as the regional manager of Kyme entrepreneurs a month after the grace period.

Kerman was the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalon (green) as assistant. He received a salary of 19,900 euros during the grace period for starting his own company, but gave up the idea and moved to work at Palopäällystöliitto.

Prime minister Antti Rinne (sd) former state secretary Luoma received 51,200 euros during the grace period, until he moved after about six months to the office manager of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (center) former assistant Flinck received a waiting period of 25,300 euros, but remained unemployed after the waiting period.

Partanen is the former state secretary of the centre. He received 39,800 euros during his four-month waiting period. However, two weeks before the grace period ended, he moved to the board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.