Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Engineer Saif Al-Shara, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said that the Ministry is working during the current year (2021) to implement three plans regarding biological security in the UAE, the first of which is the inclusion of the two axes of biodiversity and the environment. The Navy in the “Early Reporting of Biosecurity” system, due to their relationship with it in one way or another, and the second: adding a database of capabilities and capabilities for biosecurity at the state level as part of the system, and the third: working periodically to update the system in line with the new requirements to implement the strategy initiatives .

In his dialogue with Al-Ittihad, Al-Shara affirmed that these three plans came in line with the National Biosecurity Strategy, and to ensure precedence in the safety and prevention measures of the country’s biosecurity system, pointing out that the total number of communications received to the Biosecurity Early Reporting System in the year (2020) There were 612 reports, 18 of them related to agricultural pests, 334 reports related to food safety circulating in the country, 79 reports on animal diseases, 12 reports on rejected animal consignments, and 169 reports related to legislative violations.

Types of actions

Regarding the type of measures taken against these violations, he stressed that dealing with animal disease reports is in accordance with Federal Law No. 8 of 2013 regarding the prevention of infectious and epidemic diseases and its executive regulations and the national plan to combat epidemics and infectious diseases that affect animals, pointing to the state’s reliance and commitment to the directives of the World Health Organization In developing animal disease procedures, these measures depend on the type of disease, the epidemiology of the pathogen, the type of susceptible animal species, the effects of the disease due to economic losses and the consequences on animal health, public health and international trade.

Sharaa sword

Sharia gave an example of the mechanism for dealing with reports of these diseases, such as: animal infection with “Brucella” disease, where the case is dealt with as soon as a report on suspicion of this disease is received by the government veterinarian in the area concerned, as the possession is visited and the animals suspected of being infected are examined. And taking samples from them for laboratory examination, and in the event that the infection is confirmed, the system automatically sends a notification to the concerned persons in the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the health authorities, as it is a common disease for the purposes of dealing with contacts and examining them, and the veterinarian quarantines animals in possession and prevents the entry and exit of any animal from them. In addition to taking samples for examination from all animals in the herd, the animals with positive results are isolated, and coordinating with those concerned in government slaughterhouses of the local authorities to slaughter these animals and deliver their meat to their owners after examining them, and to ensure their safety or destroy the affected animals and their safe disposal by approved sanitary and other methods. .

Violating legislation

As for the measures taken against reports of legislative violations contained in the system, he confirmed that all of them are received by the public, as according to the system’s design, the communication is transferred to the competent local authority to verify the report and then confirm or reject it in the event of non-conformity, and these violations are dealt with by Accepted by the competent authority in accordance with the regulatory legislation such as Federal Law No. 16 of 2007 regarding animal welfare and its amendments and implementing regulations, and Federal Law No. 22 of 2016 regarding the possession of dangerous animals and its executive regulations, according to the type of violation observed, and the Ministry follows up and monitors the measures taken by the competent authority regarding Reports until closed to ensure that the required procedures are met.

Pest reports

He pointed out that the most important measures taken against reports related to agricultural pests are dealing with them in accordance with the legislation on agricultural quarantine based on Federal Law No. (5) of 1979 regarding agricultural quarantine and its amending laws and related regulatory decisions, and in accordance with the standards of phytosanitary measures. All agricultural consignments for laboratory tests to verify that they are free of pests, and in the event of a violation, measures are taken to either re-export the consignment or destroy it in a manner that does not affect local agricultural production, and phytosanitary officers in the source countries are also contacted to inform them of violations if required. As for the reports received from the public and farmers in the country, they are dealt with through the departments of the regions affiliated with the ministry and are verified, including making field visits if necessary, and providing appropriate guidance in case of need for control.

Alternative sources

Saif Al-Shara said: The ministry is working to secure alternative sources for importing live livestock and their products, as opening new sources for importing live animals (livestock) and their products contributed to enhancing the food security of the state and meeting the basic needs of society, by taking advantage of the advanced logistical services available in the state in In the field of import and re-export, while ensuring the application of biosecurity and food safety standards, and in order to achieve this, the Ministry has approved the lists of countries permitted to import live animals from them, which include camels, cows, sheep, goats, birds and chicks of one day old, in addition to hatching eggs, indicating that The updated list included the countries allowed to import camels, including: (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman), while the list of countries allowed to import cows included 26 countries, in addition to 40 countries from which sheep and goats are allowed to be imported, and the list of countries allowed to import birds of which 89 countries, while The number of countries allowed to import one-day old chicks and hatching eggs, including 92.

Unified platform

By asking about the most important targets of the system? Al-Shara stated that it is the speed of the response of all emirates of the country to any of the reports, and the empowerment of all parties to coordinate with each other to deal with them, including the health sector, as the system that takes into account the highest standards of transparency is a unified platform that collects and coordinates the concerned state institutions with regard to disease reports. Animal and agricultural pests, food safety and biosecurity, the system also provides information continuously and immediately around the clock, and allows its exchange between partners and decision-makers to ensure rapid response.

Initiatives

Saif Al-Shara mentioned that the ministry, as part of its efforts, is working to develop marketing operations in cooperation with the private sector, as it has launched many initiatives to develop and sustain local production, on top of which is the initiative to enhance the marketing of local agricultural products, which is based on linking farmers directly with consumers and outlets. In addition, in cooperation with the private sector, such as the farmers’ market initiative, which aims to enhance the marketing of local products, and to provide smart services such as the “Our Farms” indicative application that provides a package of indicative information to farmers and livestock breeders. The Ministry also provides free veterinary services to livestock breeders, including treatment. And immunization and counseling to enhance animal health and animal production, where campaigns are provided throughout the year to vaccinate against the most important animal diseases, and the number of livestock vaccinated during the year 2020 reached (3,489,641) animals, and treatment, examination and surgical services were provided for (1,751,841) Animals during 2020.

Food sustainability

On enhancing the ability of the agricultural side to adapt to the resulting changes and challenges, and in a way that ensures the sustainability of food supply chains, Al-Shara said: The ministry has been set up in accordance with international standards, whether in the field of plant products or phytosanitary, or the flow of production requirements (fertilizers, seeds, pesticides), Many procedures and plans for any emerging challenge, with the aim of ensuring the continuity of the local agricultural production sector, the abundance and sustainability of food, an example of this is the incoming dispatches to the country, where coordination is made with countries about the forms and mechanisms approved for issuance, approval and confirmation of phytosanitary certificates, and the generalization of these Procedures for state outlets.

Commodity flow

On the most important plans for ensuring the sustainability of supply chains, Al-Shara affirmed that the Ministry is working to develop the necessary legislation to enhance the flow of goods into the country, while ensuring the achievement of food safety standards and achieving food security to ensure the diversification of import sources without any restrictive measures that prevent the flow of goods, standardization of procedures and supervision To implement legislation in a manner that ensures achieving the development of policies, strategies and legislation necessary to ensure food safety, regulating trade in it, organizing advertisements for traded food, educating consumers and managing crises, accidents, hazards and warnings related to its safety, while the competent local authority is responsible for verifying food safety during all stages of the food chain Within the scope of its competence.