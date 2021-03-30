Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Amin Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for Public Health Policies and Licenses, revealed the most important features of the plan for updating and developing health policies to keep pace with the requirements of genetics, which will enhance the results of the reduction in the percentage of genetic diseases and increase the health and family stability in the country, through the birth of children who are not vulnerable. For hereditary diseases.

Al-Amiri told Al-Ittihad: “The most prominent aspects of this plan are major aspects and projects: providing health services based on modern medical sciences, and establishing a global center in biomedicine and genetics in the UAE.”

He added, “It also includes developing a national health strategy for promoting the use of precision medicine in diagnosing, treating and preventing diseases, as well as developing research and studies in the field of genomics and genetic sequencing, in addition to using stem cells on a large scale in treating diseases.”

He pointed to investing in human beings enhanced by implanted technologies, according to human genes, and the use of techniques to diagnose and treat diseases according to the genetic characteristics of individuals.

Amin Amiri

On updating the requirements for professional evaluation in accordance with international standards with regard to genetic specialties, Al-Amiri stated that the Supreme Committee for National Unified Standards is constantly updating the lists of health specialties based on the highest international standards, and genetic specialties have been added to the unified directory since 2017, indicating that This guide contains specialized titles in the field of genetics for each category of physicians and technicians, the most important of which are clinical cytogenetics, clinical genetics, cytogenetics medicine, and it also contains names, pathology medicine – molecular genetics, molecular genetics medicine, genetics, science Molecular genetics.

He emphasized that the UAE has a very distinct and modern legislative structure with regard to modern genetics, which includes many legislations and laws regulating this field, such as the recent approval by the Council of Ministers on the compulsion of genetic testing before marriage, by adding genetic sequence analysis to pre-marital tests, with regard to Recessive genetic diseases transmitted from spouses to their children.

He referred to Federal Law No. (7) of 2019 regarding medical assistance for reproduction, which establishes the comprehensive legislative framework for centers for medical reproductive assistance, including controls for preserving gametes (unfertilized eggs and sperms), fertilized eggs and assisted reproductive technologies.

The law clarifies the procedures and conditions for insemination, the rules relating to research, experiments and illegal uses, and other regulatory rules. The law also includes provisions related to conducting research and experiments on fertilized eggs or gametes.

a ban

The law provides for the possibility of conducting research and experiments according to the controls and conditions determined by the executive regulations, and the prohibition remains on the use of fertilized eggs and gametes for commercial purposes, or the introduction of non-therapeutic genetic modifications to them, or disposing of them to others, this is in accordance with the ethical principles approved by most medical ethics committees At the global level.

Al-Amiri pointed to Cabinet Resolution No. (6) of 2020 regarding the approval of controls for the work of centers for storing umbilical cord blood and stem cells, and this decision aims to regulate the work of these centers and monitor their activities in this field, stressing the importance of this decision in providing rules Accurate and clear, as the absence of a legal framework for the work of these centers may give way to wrong practices that harm public health and the rights of individuals.

He referred to Cabinet Resolution No. 15 of 2020 regarding the newborn screening system, with the aim of organizing the conduct of medical examination for newborns, diagnosing health problems in newborns and addressing them early to treat them or prevent their exacerbation.

The examination of newborns is carried out during the specified period according to the protocols approved by the Ministry, in coordination with all health authorities, including special protocols to ensure that the examination is carried out for premature or underweight children or patients who must have blood transfusions.

In addition, the medical examination system for newborns includes all diseases specified in accordance with the protocols approved by the Ministry, in coordination with all health authorities, and the cost of examination is included within the total cost of childbirth.