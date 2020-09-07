Assistant to the resident of the Comedy Membership Garik Kharlamov Dmitry advised the main points concerning the state of the comic in an interview with Channel 5.

In keeping with him, the knowledge that Kharlamov contracted the coronavirus just isn’t true. The showman’s assistant mentioned that he had already acquired a adverse take a look at outcome for COVID-19.

“He simply caught a chilly, he had just a little fever. He has no covid. They checked it, handed the take a look at, every little thing is adverse for him, ”mentioned Kharlamov’s consultant.

Info that Kharlamov had contracted the coronavirus beforehand appeared on the NeMalakhov Telegram channel. It was famous that because of the prognosis, the capturing of the Comedy Membership present within the village of Barvikha close to Moscow was canceled. Nothing was mentioned concerning the state of the artist.

As of September 6, 1,025,505 individuals with coronavirus an infection have been recognized in Russia – over the previous day, the variety of contaminated has elevated by 5195. On the identical time, 840,949 sufferers have recovered. Died 17,820 individuals.