Muhannad Hadi, Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Regional Coordinator for the Syrian Crisis, praised the humanitarian and development efforts currently undertaken by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for those affected by the earthquake last February in Syria, stressing the vitality of the relief activities and programs implemented by the Authority on the Syrian scene, which is witnessing humanitarian challenges. big.

He said that the Emirates Red Crescent is considered one of the most important humanitarian partners of the international organization in the region, expressing the international organization’s appreciation for the initiatives adopted by the authority to alleviate suffering and improve the lives of those affected by the earthquake in a number of Syrian governorates, and that he follows up with great appreciation and admiration and by virtue of his position the organization’s field movements on the scene. Syria, keeping pace with the humanitarian situation there and dealing with it with responsibility and high efficiency.

This came during the visit of the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and his accompanying delegation today to the Red Crescent Authority, where he was received by His Excellency Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, the Acting Secretary-General and the Deputy Secretary-General.

The two sides discussed fields of field coordination in Syria, and the possibility of strengthening partnership and working together to confront the many challenges facing the Syrian people, and it was agreed on the necessity of activating cooperation mechanisms and exchanging experiences between the Commission and the United Nations humanitarian organizations on the Syrian scene in order to achieve the aspirations of both sides during the recovery and rehabilitation phase.

Hadi stressed that the Emirates Red Crescent is one of the most important humanitarian partners of the United Nations in the region, so this visit came to hold more consultations on the current humanitarian situation in Syria, and reviewed the role that the United Nations humanitarian organizations are currently playing in Syria.

For his part, His Excellency Hammoud Al-Junaibi welcomed the visit of the international official of the Red Crescent Authority, indicating that the outcomes of the meeting will have a direct impact on the areas of cooperation and coordination between the two sides, pointing out that the Red Crescent Authority pays great attention to the areas of strengthening partnership with international humanitarian organizations, and is keen to unify efforts In the interest of humanity and the adoption of its vital issues, stressing that the humanitarian situation in Syria requires such moves that aim to achieve a quantum leap in development and reconstruction efforts in the areas affected by the earthquake.

The Secretary-General reviewed the role of the commission during the last period in the Syrian arena and the programs that have been implemented so far in various fields, indicating that 1,000 temporary housing units are currently being established for those affected by the earthquake in Lattakia Governorate, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2 launched by the Joint Operations Command in the Ministry of Defense. In addition to maintaining and renovating 40 schools in the governorate, providing laptops and desktop computers to support digital transformation, and providing training supplies for the faculties of engineering, medicine and pharmacy at Tishreen University in Syria.

He added that Eid clothing is being prepared and distributed to about 44,000 Syrians in the governorates of Homs, Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia, in addition to 100,000 who will benefit from the sacrifice project that the commission is implementing in the four governorates.

In the relief field, he said: “So far, 184 planes and three ships carrying thousands of tons of basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies have been flown, indicating that a fourth ship will soon arrive in Lattakia with various relief aid on board.”

Al-Junaibi stressed that the next stage will witness a significant expansion of the development programs of the Commission in Syria, through the preparation of an ambitious plan to meet the humanitarian needs of the Syrian brothers, in line with its humanitarian commitment towards them and to achieve its aspirations to improve their living conditions.