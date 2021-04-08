The Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Hussam Zaki, confirmed today, Thursday, that the situation in Lebanon is critical. Today, the National News Agency quoted Zaki as saying, after his meeting with Lebanese President General Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Beirut, that there are two political and economic crises, and the economic crisis cannot be resolved without finding a way out of the political crisis.

He added, “I offered President Aoun the readiness of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States to assist in any way whatsoever in the contacts between the main parties in this crisis, and if there is any need for the League to intervene, and for the League’s ceiling to be what is required of everyone.”

He continued: “We are present for that, and President Aoun welcomed the proposal and said he has no problem with that and agreed and blessed this matter,” indicating that “there will be some contacts with the main parties to resolve the political situation.”

Saad Hariri was assigned, on October 22, to form a new government to succeed the government of Hassan Diab, who resigned on August 10, against the backdrop of the explosion of the fourth of the same month that rocked the port of Beirut. The formation of a new government that Hariri wants from specialists and 18 ministers has stalled, after 18 visits by Hariri to the President of the Republic. It is noteworthy that the formation of the government takes place by consensus between the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic, according to the Lebanese constitution.