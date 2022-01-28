Friday, January 28, 2022
Assistant forgets the pennant and improvises with a vest

January 28, 2022
in Sports
Argentine National Team

Game action Chile vs. Argentina.

Action from the game Chile vs. Argentina.

It happened in the qualifying match between Chile and Argentina.

The Argentine national team won this Thursday 1-2 against Chile, with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María, at the 2,260-meter altitude of Calama, in a duel valid for the fifteenth round of the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Early on, after nine minutes of play, Ángel Di María opened the scoring after an explosive diagonal that he defined with a changed profile in an impossible shot for the Chilean goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo. Twenty minutes into the game, the Chilean-British Ben Brereton leveled the match with a header that easily beat the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez. Inter Milan’s striker, Lautaro Martínez, defined after a shot by De Paul that Bravo bounced off, scoring the 1-2 win over Chile in the 34th minute of the game.

no pennant

As a curiosity, it was striking that the referees apparently forgot the flags, something incredible for a match of this level.

According to some press versions, the Brazilians Fabricio Vilarinho and Rodrigo Figueiredo sent people from the organization to the Park Calama hotel in search of the forgotten items, so they started the game with vests used by security agents.

The images did not go unnoticed among fans and viewers, and became a trend on social networks.

SPORTS

